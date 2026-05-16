Applesauce Barbecue Chicken Recipe
Nothing beats smoky, sticky, juicy, and finger-licking barbecue chicken. Whether dry-rubbed or sauced with a tomato and vinegar base, barbecue chicken is a classic summer highlight as well as a year-round staple. The best barbecue chicken has a crispy exterior that clings to its tangy sauce, while it stays moist inside. Our applesauce barbecue chicken — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – is a sophisticated take on a standard Southern-style 3-ingredient convenience recipe, which typically calls for bottled barbecue sauce and unsweetened applesauce. Kinnaird builds her sauce starting with brown butter infused with shallots and a touch of bourbon. To this she adds the applesauce, ketchup for classic flavor, tangy apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and spices. A mix of dry mustard, roasted garlic powder, smoked paprika, allspice, and ground sage creates nuances not typically found in barbecue, yet blends seamlessly with the sweetness of the apple and nutty depth of the brown butter, reminiscent of pit-cooked flavor.
Traditional Southern applesauce barbecue can often be one-dimensional, with more sweetness than tang. Layering in complex flavors transforms the finished product while still having the ease of everyday cooking. Kinnaird uses full chicken leg quarters that are baked rather than grilled, giving the chicken an ultra-moist and flavorful interior.
Gather the applesauce barbecue chicken ingredients
You will start your applesauce barbecue chicken by making brown butter out of basic unsalted butter. Making the brown butter is easy, but don't take your eyes off of it once the milk solids start to turn caramel-colored. To the brown butter, you will add minced shallots and bourbon. This forms the base of your complexly flavored barbecue sauce. To finish the sauce, you will need unsweetened applesauce, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, garlic powder, smoked paprika, allspice, and ground sage. Use a smooth, rather than chunky, style of applesauce, or cook and puree your own. Next, you need some meaty bone-in, skin-on chicken leg quarters. Using the full leg helps to keep the chicken moist while cooking. You will also need a little vegetable oil for coating the inside of your baking dish, and salt and pepper for seasoning.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Oil a baking dish
Brush the oil on the inside of a large baking dish and set it aside.
Step 3: Add the butter to a saucepan
Add the butter to a medium saucepan over medium-low heat.
Step 4: Make the brown butter
Melt the butter and continue cooking until it is a deep golden brown color and smells nutty. Swirl the pan frequently to prevent scorching.
Step 5: Add the shallots
Add the shallots to the brown butter and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
Step 6: Add the bourbon
Carefully add the bourbon and cook for another minute to burn off the alcohol.
Step 7: Add the remaining sauce ingredients
Add the applesauce, ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, Worcestershire, dry mustard, garlic powder, smoked paprika, allspice, and sage, then simmer on low for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 8: Heat a large skillet
While the sauce cooks, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 9: Brown 2 of the leg quarters
Brown 2 chicken leg quarters, skin-side-down, for about 5 minutes, seasoning with the salt and pepper.
Step 10: Brown the legs on both sides
Flip the legs over and brown on the other side.
Step 11: Repeat with the remaining quarters
Remove the leg quarters from the pan and cook the remaining pieces.
Step 12: Add the leg quarters to the prepared dish
Add the chicken quarters to the prepared baking dish.
Step 13: Add the sauce
Cover with the sauce.
Step 14: Bake and baste the chicken
Bake the chicken for 30 minutes, basting with the sauce every 10 minutes.
Step 15: Remove the chicken from the oven when it reaches 165 F
Remove the chicken from the oven when a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the thighs reaches 165 F.
Step 16: Rest the chicken
Let the chicken rest for 10 minutes in the pan.
Step 17: Serve the applesauce barbecue chicken
Serve the applesauce barbecue chicken with your favorite sides.
What can I serve with barbecue chicken?
Applesauce Barbecue Chicken Recipe
Our applesauce barbecue chicken is a sophisticated take on a Southern classic with apple and nutty brown butter for a taste reminiscent of pit-cooked flavor.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 large shallots, minced
- ¼ cup bourbon
- 1 cup unsweetened applesauce
- ½ cup ketchup
- ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon roasted garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon allspice
- ½ teaspoon ground sage
- 4 chicken leg quarters (about 2 pounds)
- 2 teaspoons sea salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Brush the oil on the inside of a large baking dish and set it aside.
- Add the butter to a medium saucepan over medium-low heat.
- Melt the butter and continue cooking until it is a deep golden brown color and smells nutty. Swirl the pan frequently to prevent scorching.
- Add the shallots to the brown butter and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
- Carefully add the bourbon and cook for another minute to burn off the alcohol.
- Add the applesauce, ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, Worcestershire, dry mustard, garlic powder, smoked paprika, allspice, and sage, then simmer on low for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- While the sauce cooks, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Brown 2 chicken leg quarters, skin-side-down, for about 5 minutes, seasoning with the salt and pepper.
- Flip the legs over and brown on the other side.
- Remove the leg quarters from the pan and cook the remaining pieces.
- Add the chicken quarters to the prepared baking dish.
- Cover with the sauce.
- Bake the chicken for 30 minutes, basting with the sauce every 10 minutes.
- Remove the chicken from the oven when a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the thighs reaches 165 F.
- Let the chicken rest for 10 minutes in the pan.
- Serve the applesauce barbecue chicken with your favorite sides.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|672
|Total Fat
|55.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|241.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|19.0 g
|Sodium
|1,054.5 mg
|Protein
|39.3 g
Why is applesauce used in this barbecue sauce?
Applesauce is a bit of a secret weapon when it comes to barbecue sauce, and it benefits this recipe in a few different ways — first by adding flavor. Apple works surprisingly well with the tomato, vinegar, and brown butter elements. Think of apple pie. Buttery crust encasing spiced apples is a dream combo that easily translates into the savory side of culinary preparations. Secondly, the natural sugar content in the applesauce in the form of fructose helps to increase caramelization in the sauce, enhancing the flavor complexity. Another benefit is the texture of the applesauce. The pulpy consistency from the apple fiber helps the sauce cling to the chicken, allowing it to seal in valuable moisture.
One thing to remember when using an apple-based barbecue sauce is that it can burn easily due to the sugars and fibers that are present. Although you want a bit of char to your chicken for flavor benefit, letting the process go too far can lead to bitterness. If your sauce starts to brown too quickly, reduce the oven temperature slightly and lightly tent the pan with foil to prevent further browning.
Can I make any substitutions in this recipe?
Bone-in, skin-on chicken parts of the dark meat variety are the best choice for crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside barbecue chicken. If you prefer white meat, switch in a couple of bone-in, skin-on breasts, or use a whole cut-up chicken with your sauce. Just be aware that smaller parts like the wings will cook more quickly, so keep them submerged in the sauce so that they will not dry out.
If you don't want to use bourbon in your sauce, Kinnaird suggests substituting a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar. This vinegar will add a pleasing tang, richness, and depth to keep the sauce zesty. Try using a tablespoon of prepared whole-grain mustard in place of the dry mustard, or replace the Worcestershire with a couple of tablespoons of soy sauce. Smoked paprika, allspice, and ground sage give the sauce a whisp of smoke, warmth, and herbaceous flavor, but other spices like chili powder, cinnamon, or thyme would be interesting and delicious substitutes.