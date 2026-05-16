Applesauce Barbecue Chicken Recipe

Nothing beats smoky, sticky, juicy, and finger-licking barbecue chicken. Whether dry-rubbed or sauced with a tomato and vinegar base, barbecue chicken is a classic summer highlight as well as a year-round staple. The best barbecue chicken has a crispy exterior that clings to its tangy sauce, while it stays moist inside. Our applesauce barbecue chicken — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – is a sophisticated take on a standard Southern-style 3-ingredient convenience recipe, which typically calls for bottled barbecue sauce and unsweetened applesauce. Kinnaird builds her sauce starting with brown butter infused with shallots and a touch of bourbon. To this she adds the applesauce, ketchup for classic flavor, tangy apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and spices. A mix of dry mustard, roasted garlic powder, smoked paprika, allspice, and ground sage creates nuances not typically found in barbecue, yet blends seamlessly with the sweetness of the apple and nutty depth of the brown butter, reminiscent of pit-cooked flavor.

Traditional Southern applesauce barbecue can often be one-dimensional, with more sweetness than tang. Layering in complex flavors transforms the finished product while still having the ease of everyday cooking. Kinnaird uses full chicken leg quarters that are baked rather than grilled, giving the chicken an ultra-moist and flavorful interior.