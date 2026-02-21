The Chocolate Cake Recipe Every Cherry Cola Lover Needs

Back in the era of soda fountains, soda jerks (who were like the baristas of their day) would customize people's soda orders with various flavored syrups. One popular concoction was the cherry cola, which is similar to a Roy Rogers, only made with maraschino juice instead of grenadine. While some soda fountain treats disappeared into the mists of time, cherry cola wasn't among them, as both Coke and Pepsi added it to their lineups in the mid-80s. By now, the product has been around long enough that it's been adapted into various desserts, like the classic cherry cola chocolate cake.

Some cherry cola cake recipes are quick-and-easy three-ingredient dump cakes, others are more elaborate layer cakes, but developer Patterson Watkins make it as a frosted sheet cake. As Watkins says of her recipe, "You'll love the pretty pink color and vibrantly red accents from the cherries, perfect for Valentine's Day celebrations." She also praises the flavor, telling us: "The cherry coke-spiked cake layer is richly cherry flavored [from] those nice baking spice elements from the soda and almond-like flavors you get from the maraschino cherries, with a balancing bitterness from the dark cocoa. The sour cherry filling, [which is] also made using cherry coke, adds a sweet-tart, puckering contrast to the rich buttercream frosting."