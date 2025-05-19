Panko-Breaded Goat Cheese and Crisp Apple Salad Recipe

Adding cheese to a salad is no new invention, and goat cheese is a pretty commonplace addition for those who want a tangy component in the mix. Pan-fried goat cheese makes things a little more interesting, however, especially when paired with bright spring greens, hazelnuts, and crisp apples to create a salad that's got a little bit of sweetness, a little bit of tanginess, and a little bit of richness all in one. Recipe developer Julianne De Witt's panko-breaded goat cheese and crisp apple salad checks all of the boxes, packing quite a few distinct flavors, textures, and temperatures into an appetizer or light meal that's far from ordinary.

"I like this recipe because it's light and nutritious but feels decadent with the addition of the panko crusted goat cheese," De Witt says. "It's simple enough to prepare for a weeknight, but it's also great to serve at a dinner party, and the recipe is easily multiplied." This salad can be served in a large salad bowl, on a platter, or plated in individual portions. As-is, the recipe yields two servings — perfect for an at-home date night appetizer. If you're looking to serve it at a dinner party, simply double or triple the ingredient amounts and be sure to have your biggest salad bowl on standby.