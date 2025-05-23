13 Classic Italian Cheeses You Need To Try

People have been preserving milk by turning it into cheese for almost as long as they've been domesticating dairy animals; about 10,000 years. It's widely assumed that cheesemaking was discovered by accident, perhaps when milk was kept in a pouch made from sheep or goat stomach, a common way of storing food in ancient times. The enzymes in the stomach would have curdled the milk and begun the cheesemaking process. Today, rennet (an enzyme found in the stomach of young cows, sheep, and goats) is commonly used in cheesemaking. While cheese can be made from the milk of any herbivore — including horses and camels — cow, sheep, and goat milk is most common.

As well as grouping cheese by the type of milk used, they're most often categorized by the way they're aged (or not aged): from fresh cream and cottage-style cheeses, through those with bloomy rinds and motley reddish washed rinds, to ones veined with blue-grey mold or aged until they're firm enough to grate. Italy makes iconic examples of all types of cheeses. Some, like Parmigiano-Reggiano, are protected by an appellation (DOP) and can only be made in specific areas, while other more ubiquitous cheeses, such as ricotta, are found throughout Italy. Here's a rundown on some iconic Italian cheeses you need to try and how to incorporate them into your kitchen creations. And try to buy them from a speciality shop instead of the grocery store, if you can.