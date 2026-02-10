Keep Your Kitchen Sparkling With These 8 Clever Cleaning Tricks

Maintaining your kitchen can seem like an endless job. Cleaning dishes, disinfecting surfaces, and keeping appliances sparkling and grime-free feels like a perpetual to-do list — one which can be exhausting just to think about. Fortunately, there are several cleaning tricks that can make these tasks more manageable. And best of all? They don't require an arsenal of cleaning supplies.

Simply open your kitchen cabinets or reach into your pantry, and you'll likely find a battery of unexpected tools waiting to help you de-grease, de-smudge, and de-gunk your beloved culinary space. Your home is often already filled with supplies that can be repurposed to make your kitchen shine, from items whiling away in your refrigerator to those hiding in your laundry room.

Some tactics are age-old tricks, passed down from generation to generation. Others are newer inventions, popularized on social media. We've trawled through them all and rounded up the best cleaning hacks to keep your kitchen sparkling, so you can have a spotless culinary space without breaking your back (or the bank).