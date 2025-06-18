The Best (And Only) Way To Clean Wooden Kitchen Utensils

Wooden utensils are one of the kitchen essentials that just make sense. They've been around for decades as a reliable tool that stands the test of time (when taken care of correctly). Further, they don't contain any harmful plastic byproducts, won't negatively react with foods you're cooking, and they look pretty dang beautiful and timeless. While these perks are undeniable, it's essential to know that there is a right and wrong way to care for them. Jessica Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer of Sparkly Maid San Antonio gave us expert-level guidance on how to properly clean wooden utensils. Her main advice is that "the safest and most effective way of cleaning wood utensils is manually using warm water, mild dish soap, and a soft sponge."

The key is to lessen the utensil's exposure to water over long periods. For example, Gonzalez explains, "do not soak them for too long or wash them with an abrasive sponge as it would crease the surface." The same principle applies to dishwashers. While it's tempting to toss the dirty wooden spoon directly into the machine, it's best to avoid using one entirely. She shares that dishwashers provide "prolonged exposure to water and heat can make wooden cutlery crack, swell, or warp eventually." A final step that's critical to long-term usage: make sure you air dry the spoon or spatula immediately after washing. This reduces the risk of cracks or splitting as the utensils age.