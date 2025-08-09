The Mayo Method For Making Aged Metal Sparkle Again

If you've been hunting for kitchen finds at the local thrift store lately, chances are you've picked up some metal pieces — or perhaps even scored a sought-after vintage kitchen appliance. Whatever the case, you may have some aged metal that could use an upgrade. While you could spend money on fancy cleaners and antique restoration kits, we wanted to learn more about the not-so-secret method of using mayo (yes, mayo!) to bring metal back to life. To find out exactly how to do it, we spoke to Scott Schrader, cleaning expert at CottageCare.

According to Schrader, you'll want to apply a thin layer of mayo to the tarnished areas, using either your fingers or a microfiber cloth. "One tablespoon is enough for a small area like the surface ... of a doorknob or decorative tray," he said, adding that you should spread a thin layer of mayonnaise over the tarnished area and let it work for 15 to 30 minutes. The acidic components will lift the tarnish, making it easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth. Finish the process by buffing the metal with a soft towel until it's completely dry. "If your metal is heavily tarnished, you can repeat the process, or gently rub in circular motions with the cloth as you remove the mayonnaise," Schrader added.