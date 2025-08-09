The Mayo Method For Making Aged Metal Sparkle Again
If you've been hunting for kitchen finds at the local thrift store lately, chances are you've picked up some metal pieces — or perhaps even scored a sought-after vintage kitchen appliance. Whatever the case, you may have some aged metal that could use an upgrade. While you could spend money on fancy cleaners and antique restoration kits, we wanted to learn more about the not-so-secret method of using mayo (yes, mayo!) to bring metal back to life. To find out exactly how to do it, we spoke to Scott Schrader, cleaning expert at CottageCare.
According to Schrader, you'll want to apply a thin layer of mayo to the tarnished areas, using either your fingers or a microfiber cloth. "One tablespoon is enough for a small area like the surface ... of a doorknob or decorative tray," he said, adding that you should spread a thin layer of mayonnaise over the tarnished area and let it work for 15 to 30 minutes. The acidic components will lift the tarnish, making it easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth. Finish the process by buffing the metal with a soft towel until it's completely dry. "If your metal is heavily tarnished, you can repeat the process, or gently rub in circular motions with the cloth as you remove the mayonnaise," Schrader added.
Why does mayo work so well on aged metal?
While the idea of using mayo to clean metal might seem odd, Scott Schrader said it works especially well on metals prone to tarnishing, like brass, copper, and silver because of its makeup. The basic components of mayonnaise include oil, egg yolks, and acids such as lemon juice and vinegar — and the last two ingredients make all the difference. "Both vinegar and lemon juice contain [active ingredients that] ... break down oxidation without damaging the metal underneath," he explained.
The oil in mayo also plays a role, acting as a barrier that allows the acid to stay on the surface long enough to loosen tarnish and grime. "It's a food-safe, gentle alternative to harsh polishing agents," Schrader noted. "Plus, it's non-toxic and always on hand." The best part is, once your metal is nice and clean, you can also use another everyday ingredient to polish brass or copper cookware: olive oil.