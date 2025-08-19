Avoid Cleaning Granite Countertops With This Pantry Staple (And What To Use Instead)

Granite countertops may be a durable aesthetic choice, but they come with a few caveats. While cleaning your kitchen with vinegar offers an organic solution to mold, germs, and stains, granite tops the list of surfaces you shouldn't treat with it. When vinegar comes into contact with stone, it sets off a chain reaction of damage that can compromise your counter's integrity. First, it eats away at the sealant that protects your granite from stains and gives it shine. Next, it begins to etch the stone itself, leaving pockmarks and rings. Over time, it can erode the structure of your countertops entirely, potentially forcing you to replace them.

Though granite is physically tough against everyday kitchen wear, like dropped pots or the occasional knife slip, it is particularly vulnerable to harsh cleaning methods. Even abrasive tools like scouring pads and steel wool can damage the surface, so gentler solutions are always best. Fortunately, you don't need to resort to strong cleaners, as plenty of other options are available.

For everyday cleaning, simple dish soap and a microfiber cloth are ideal. Dish soap is as gentle as it gets, and a microfiber cloth provides just enough abrasion to remove stuck-on food without harming the sealant.