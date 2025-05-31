Reuse Leftover Coffee Grounds To Keep Your Pans Sparkling Clean

Few of us tend to think about the quantity of used coffee grounds we throw out on a yearly basis. After all, we now know to think twice before reusing grounds for a second pot of joe, and not everyone lives in places where composting is a possibility. So what can be done with them?

The key is to find a second use for them, and one of the best ways to do that is to use your coffee grounds to scrub out hard-to-eliminate food residue or build-up on pots and pans. The abrasive quality of coffee grounds makes it well-suited for being repurposed as an all-natural replacement for chemical-based solutions like Barkeeper's Friend.

For the best results, grab a handful of coffee grounds, add them to the pot or pan with some warm water and dish soap, and use a soft sponge to scrub out the hard-to-tackle food crusts. Not only will this break up the caked-on detritus and give new life to your coffee grounds, but it can also help keep a smaller carbon footprint, as regular abrasive sponges tend to be made from fossil fuel-based plastics.