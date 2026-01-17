Don't Throw Out Stale Bread – Use It To Clean Broken Glass In Your Kitchen Instead

While it may be bad etiquette to clear a glass you broke at a restaurant, you probably don't want to leave any lying around in your home. And while it may be simple to just sweep up the chunks and toss them, you can actually use a common kitchen staple to clean up that harmful, microscopic dust you can't manage to get into the bin.

All you have to do is take a piece of bread and dab the area where the glass broke. It's a particularly good tool for the job because leavened bread is naturally porous and soft enough to pick up all the little bits of debris you may not see. While you could accomplish this with a wet rag, the nice thing about bread is that you can just throw it away when you're done, rather than risk cuts or irritation from washing a rag. Even better, this is a great use for bread that is going stale. Once it's too firm to eat, it becomes stiff enough to help protect your hand from any shards poking through.

Bread gets hard when it's stale because of its starch molecules recrystallizing, and while a bit of firmness helps, you won't be able to use this trick with anything hard as a rock. Your bread needs to still have some give to pick up the shards. And while this hack works great on glass, your little glutinous sponge works well for other messes as well.