What If We Told You That Leftover Slice Of Bread Could Actually Clean Your Kitchen?

When you think of high-powered cleaning tools, a slice of bread probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But believe it or not, that leftover piece of white bread can be a surprisingly effective way to clean up kitchen messes.

We spoke to Sofia Martinez, CEO of Sparkly Maid Austin, about how to take advantage of this bread-based hack. "[Bread's] soft, porous texture picks up dirt, dust, and even tiny glass shards without scratching surfaces," Martinez says. "For kitchen messes, take a slice of white bread and gently press it against the surface using a patting or dabbing motion — don't wipe or you'll spread the mess. For tighter spaces, remove the crusts, roll the bread into a ball, and use that to pick up debris." Martinez explained that white sandwich bread works best because it has a slightly stickier texture than whole grain varieties. If the bread is slightly stale, it's even better, as it's less likely to crumble while cleaning. This hack is especially useful for picking up tiny bits of debris that paper towels might miss.