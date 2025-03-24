What If We Told You That Leftover Slice Of Bread Could Actually Clean Your Kitchen?
When you think of high-powered cleaning tools, a slice of bread probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But believe it or not, that leftover piece of white bread can be a surprisingly effective way to clean up kitchen messes.
We spoke to Sofia Martinez, CEO of Sparkly Maid Austin, about how to take advantage of this bread-based hack. "[Bread's] soft, porous texture picks up dirt, dust, and even tiny glass shards without scratching surfaces," Martinez says. "For kitchen messes, take a slice of white bread and gently press it against the surface using a patting or dabbing motion — don't wipe or you'll spread the mess. For tighter spaces, remove the crusts, roll the bread into a ball, and use that to pick up debris." Martinez explained that white sandwich bread works best because it has a slightly stickier texture than whole grain varieties. If the bread is slightly stale, it's even better, as it's less likely to crumble while cleaning. This hack is especially useful for picking up tiny bits of debris that paper towels might miss.
Other food-based hacks for cleaning
Bread isn't the only unexpected food item that can help keep your kitchen sparkly and spotless. For example, leftover pasta water has a secret use in dishwashing. The starch from the pasta water helps loosen food residue on pots and pans, making them much easier to clean. Coffee is another surprising cleaning agent – freshly brewed coffee can actually help break down grease and grime on grill grates, thanks to its natural acidity.
And if your stainless steel appliances are looking dull, flour can be used to restore their shine. Sprinkling a little on a cloth and buffing the surface can make them gleam like new. Even cast iron skillets can benefit from a food-based cleaning trick: a mixture of lemon and kosher salt is an effective way to remove rust and stubborn stains without damaging the pan. So next time you're trying to scrub that spot, or wipe up that mess, check your pantry for ready-to-go cleaning supplies!