How To Clean That Annoying Space Between Your Oven And Countertop

When you want to clean your kitchen, but you don't want to go full deep-clean mode, you give a good wipe down to all of your appliances and counter surfaces. But there is one space in the kitchen that most of us tend to avoid (for good reason): the dark, thin crag where your oven and your countertop meet. That mysterious space can be so annoying to clean, that most of us just try to pretend it doesn't exist — if only it were self-cleaning like your blender. But one expert shared that it doesn't have to be that way. Food Republic spoke to Hector Stewart, CEO at Baltimore HCS Home Cleaning Services, who had an ingenious hack for wiping out that space using a butterknife.

"... A simple butter knife can be the perfect tool to dig out the debris," Stewart told Food Republic. That gap is, in his words, "a notorious crumb-catcher." Every time you move food from your stovetop to a plate on the counter, there is the potential for items to drop and become lost to our eyes — although our noses usually notice it not long afterwards. A knife is the perfect solution, according to Stewart, "Because it's thin, flat, and usually blunt ... [a butter knife] can slide into the slender crevice easily, and its flat blade can scrape or scoop out gunk without cutting anything." If you don't want to damage your good cutlery, you can also use a paint scraper, though the blade is a lot longer and might not fit into every hidden space.