The Filthy Part Of Your Kitchen That's Likely Not Being Cleaned

Even for people with the tidiest tendencies, the kitchen poses challenges. Sure, basics like dishwashing, wiping counters, and polishing the stove come naturally, but that still leaves a myriad of overlooked nooks and crannies. And some areas slip off the radar simply because they aren't in the spotlight — the light switch being a prime example.

Since this everyday mechanism gets flicked on subconsciously, the notion of its dirtiness often doesn't register. Yet its utilitarian nature creates a filthy combination of factors: Switches get touched by multiple people, often before washing their hands, and always with direct finger contact. As a hard plastic surface, dirty compounds can accumulate, and the composition enables dangerous bacteria to survive — in fact, culinary infections like E. coli and salmonella can survive on such nonporous surfaces for around four hours (per Cleveland Clinic). Since many touch light switches without thinking, the odds of cross-contamination increase.

To remedy such dangers, incorporate light switch cleaning into your weekly routine. All it takes is wetting a cloth with a kitchen-friendly disinfectant — even just a simple mix of vinegar and water — and wiping down the surface. In addition to cleansing the entire switch, don't forget the surrounding flat area, which might need an extra scrub. Sure, old-school lighting trends may be in style, but don't let the switch itself get stale.