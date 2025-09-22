The Filthy Part Of Your Kitchen That's Likely Not Being Cleaned
Even for people with the tidiest tendencies, the kitchen poses challenges. Sure, basics like dishwashing, wiping counters, and polishing the stove come naturally, but that still leaves a myriad of overlooked nooks and crannies. And some areas slip off the radar simply because they aren't in the spotlight — the light switch being a prime example.
Since this everyday mechanism gets flicked on subconsciously, the notion of its dirtiness often doesn't register. Yet its utilitarian nature creates a filthy combination of factors: Switches get touched by multiple people, often before washing their hands, and always with direct finger contact. As a hard plastic surface, dirty compounds can accumulate, and the composition enables dangerous bacteria to survive — in fact, culinary infections like E. coli and salmonella can survive on such nonporous surfaces for around four hours (per Cleveland Clinic). Since many touch light switches without thinking, the odds of cross-contamination increase.
To remedy such dangers, incorporate light switch cleaning into your weekly routine. All it takes is wetting a cloth with a kitchen-friendly disinfectant — even just a simple mix of vinegar and water — and wiping down the surface. In addition to cleansing the entire switch, don't forget the surrounding flat area, which might need an extra scrub. Sure, old-school lighting trends may be in style, but don't let the switch itself get stale.
Don't forget to clean your kitchen's hidden spots
Flip the switch regarding cleanliness, and you'll find an array of other neglected kitchen details. Before diving into scrub mode, make your own all-purpose kitchen cleaner with just three ingredients, thereby saving on supplies. Then, turn your eye to other corners, cleaning cloth in hand.
Buttons of all types often get neglected but are equally easy to maintain. This includes microwave settings, air fryer controls, and oven selections, all of which collect filth through constant use amid kitchen prep. In a similar vein, give faucet handles a good wipe — especially as they're often touched with dirty fingers. And even overlooked dishwasher controls are worthy of their own cleaning cycles, too.
Out of sight, there are also a few more obscure areas to upkeep. Not many think about refrigerator coils, but this internal component could use a brushing every now and then to ensure extra-cold temps. Similarly, the dishwasher filter deserves some maintenance, with a hot water soak and scrub ensuring flawless performance. And last but not least, the interior of a toaster could always use a nice shake and wipe, letting bread come out extra clean. Combine these chores with Martha Stewart's recommended weekly item replacement — kitchen towels — and you'll achieve a dependably pristine culinary environment.