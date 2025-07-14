Keep Baking Pans Sparkling Clean With 2 Pantry Essentials

This isn't just a cleaning hack — it's a chemistry lesson. Baking soda's official name is sodium bicarbonate, and it is what scientists consider a base. Vinegar's chemical name is dilute acetic acid, and as the name suggests, it is an acid.

When you combine a base and an acid together, you get a chemical reaction — and even though that sounds scary, it's exactly what you want for cleaning. In the case of baking soda and vinegar, that "bubbling reaction ... pushes residue off the surface," Sofia Martinez explains. "That fizzing action is like a mini lifting agent doing all the work for you. It loosens food that is stuck where you can simply wipe it off, without using force."

While this chemical reaction also works to unclog drains and dislodge dirt and grime in tiles, Martinez advises against using this combo on non-stick baking pans. "Mild abrasive material such as baking soda can slowly wear the nonstick layer and will affect how the pan functions over time," she notes. She also points out that the reaction of vinegar on bare aluminum can potentially cause discoloration.

Instead, Martinez suggests saving this mixture for glass and stainless steel pans, noting it's effective for tackling cooked-on messes without harming their surfaces. Her final recommendation for this hack? "Whatever the material, rinse and dry well after cleaning."