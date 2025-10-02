Here's How You Can Clean Behind (And Under) Your Larger Kitchen Appliances – Without Moving Them

Nobody loves cleaning the kitchen, but it's a necessary chore. Most tasks are simple, like wiping down surfaces and degreasing your cabinets with baking soda; others are trickier, such as cleaning your microwave filter or hard to reach places like under your fridge or behind the range, which can feel impossible without some heavy lifting. Fortunately, there are several tools that can make the latter job much easier. To learn more, Food Republic consulted Chris Willatt, owner of Alpine Maids, who revealed, "A retractable gap dust cleaner, a flat duster such as a Swiffer, and a flat head mop are usually your best bets for cleaning hard-to-reach places under and behind your appliances."

These products are flat, extendable, and designed to reach tight spots. The retractable dust cleaner and flat duster are also flexible, making them perfect for reaching awkward nooks and crannies that bulkier tools like a standard mop or vacuum cannot. If you prefer to use a vacuum, you may already have a crevice attachment suited for the job. All in all, "Using a mixture of all these things usually works best," Willatt said. "The duster and mop are ideal for cleaning larger areas around your appliances. At the same time, the vacuum attachment provides some suction to remove the leftover dirt that your other cleaning devices can't reach," he added.

For the best results, Willatt recommended, "Moving your appliances and cleaning once a year, and cleaning without moving them once a month." While these tools make it possible to tackle hidden spots without heavy lifting, keep in mind that you won't be able to see everything, and dirt can still accumulate completely out of sight.