10 Creative Ways To Use Canned Tuna Everyone Should Try

Ah, the humble can of tuna. What a lifesaver it is. It comes in handy the day before a grocery shop when there's nothing left in the cabinet. It's cheap, it's packed with protein, and it's got a mild flavor that most people like. It's the workhorse of the pantry and deserves way more love than it gets. Unfortunately, all people seem to use it for these days is tuna salad or tuna casserole. We think it's high time for a makeover.

It's also super healthy. The gym bros are on to something with their love for the stuff. Let's look at the stats. One can of tuna is only 220 calories with a whopping 41grams of protein. It's also super high in B vitamins and selenium. It has around 20% of your recommended iron and vitamin D needs. And it's a fantastic source of omega-3, that amazing nutrient that keeps our brains running smoothly.

But unlike the gym bros, who eat it straight out of the can like barbarians, we've found some creative ways to use it. We've got a whole range of recipes for you to try, from elevated dishes like charcuterie and crostini that will impress your guests, to cozy comfort food like corn bread, tuna melt, and a protein-packed mac and cheese. You're going to find a new appreciation for that dusty can at the back of your shelf.