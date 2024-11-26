Top Your Cornbread With Tuna For A Twist On A Classic Melt

Are you fresh out of new and creative ways to use leftover cornbread? While typically served alongside bowls of homemade soup or chili, tuna salad can transform this popular baked good into a uniquely rewarding meal. The tinned fish is one of the canned ingredients that will take your cornbread to the next level, as the corn's earthy-sweet flavor complements tuna salad's bright and refreshing taste. Better yet, turn this delightful combination into a classic tuna melt with the help of your oven.

First, line a baking pan with parchment paper and lay down some evenly-spaced pieces of cornbread. Since cornbread varies in thickness, it's best to enjoy these specialty melts open-faced for a better balance. If possible, use bigger slices to accommodate the toppings. Top the cornbread with scoops of fresh tuna salad and slices of your favorite cheese. While American may be the most popular option for its low melting point and gooey consistency, for a more savory flavor, try sharp cheddar or even pepper jack.

From there, simply broil your tuna-topped cornbread in the oven for about four minutes, or until the cheese has completely melted. Alternatively, heat these tasty concoctions in a hot pan over your stove — many say that for ultra-cheesy tuna melts, a lidded pan is key.