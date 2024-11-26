Top Your Cornbread With Tuna For A Twist On A Classic Melt
Are you fresh out of new and creative ways to use leftover cornbread? While typically served alongside bowls of homemade soup or chili, tuna salad can transform this popular baked good into a uniquely rewarding meal. The tinned fish is one of the canned ingredients that will take your cornbread to the next level, as the corn's earthy-sweet flavor complements tuna salad's bright and refreshing taste. Better yet, turn this delightful combination into a classic tuna melt with the help of your oven.
First, line a baking pan with parchment paper and lay down some evenly-spaced pieces of cornbread. Since cornbread varies in thickness, it's best to enjoy these specialty melts open-faced for a better balance. If possible, use bigger slices to accommodate the toppings. Top the cornbread with scoops of fresh tuna salad and slices of your favorite cheese. While American may be the most popular option for its low melting point and gooey consistency, for a more savory flavor, try sharp cheddar or even pepper jack.
From there, simply broil your tuna-topped cornbread in the oven for about four minutes, or until the cheese has completely melted. Alternatively, heat these tasty concoctions in a hot pan over your stove — many say that for ultra-cheesy tuna melts, a lidded pan is key.
How to make tasty and versatile cornbread tuna melts
Since cornbread is so adaptable — it can be made extra sweet with honey, or more savory with canned chilis or jalapeños — you can make all kinds of flavorful combinations with the addition of creamy tuna salad. When you're in the mood to give your tuna salad a sweet complement with dried fruit, pair it with classic cornbread to allow the subtly sweet flavors to shine through in every bite. On the other hand, if you want to add a bit more intrigue to savory tuna salad made with onion, celery, and pickles, use a boldly-flavored cornbread with additions like chive and cheddar, or herb-infused cornbread with pimentos.
Once your melts are out of the oven and ready to eat, get creative and add a variety of fresh-tasting toppings. To keep things simple, add tomato slices and thin strips of avocado. The creaminess of avocado complements the hearty texture of toasted cornbread. For a spicy kick, top your freshly-baked tuna melts with pickled jalapeños, chili crisp, or hot sauce. You can also use a drizzle of hot honey. For a vibrant finishing touch, add a sprinkle of fresh minced parsley or chopped scallions. You could even make miniature corn muffins to create a wider variety of bite-size tuna melts, perfect to serve at a party or as a snack for the whole family.