Don't Throw Out That Can Of Tuna, Make A Pizza Crust
Canned tuna is a pantry staple that you likely have in your kitchen right now; it's a quick and easy option for a nutritious meal and a versatile ingredient that can go beyond just tuna salad sandwiches — think things like pasta sauces, pasta salads, casseroles, wraps, and salad bowls. But there's another outside-the-box way to use canned tuna that may surprise you: pizza crust.
Tuna is packed with protein, Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamins B and D12, and other nutrients, and a canned tuna pizza crust is both low-carb and gluten-free. It can also open up your imagination to unexpected topping ideas we associate with canned tuna, like crunchy celery, vibrant dill, or sharp chives.
A binder of eggs, an alternative flour like almond flour, flax seed, or cheese holds the tuna together to form a dough that, when cooked, will be firm enough to support your chosen toppings. Adding spices like garlic powder or oregano amps up the flavor of the dough, which you then flatten and shape on parchment paper and pre-bake for 20 to 40 minutes, depending on how moist your dough is. You can put tomato sauce and cheese on the cooked crust and any other toppings you like, and then return it to the oven until the cheese melts and the toppings are heated.
Other ways to change up pizza crust
Canned tuna is just one non-traditional ingredient that can be used to try something different when you're making pizza crust. Shred or grate vegetables like cauliflower or zucchini and mix them with cheese, eggs, and spices. Bake sweet potatoes and mix them with your gluten-free flour of choice, a little baking powder, oil, and seasonings. Put canned chickpeas into a food processor or blender and combine the paste with egg and spices. Make pizza dough the usual way, but swap in gluten-free flour like oat, almond, or rice.
Just as there are all different kinds of pizza across the U.S., there are many premade crust substitutes that give a delicious taste and texture, even if you're not changing your diet — and it's nothing new. English muffin pizzas, for example, are a classic that many of us remember making and eating as a childhood snack. There are also pizza bagels, French bread pizza, and pizza on pita or naan, just to name a few. So the next time you're making a spicy arrabbiata pizza or foolproof broccoli rabe pizza, consider a unique crust that will take pizza night from ho-hum to memorable with a simple swap.