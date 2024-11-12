Don't Throw Out That Can Of Tuna, Make A Pizza Crust

Canned tuna is a pantry staple that you likely have in your kitchen right now; it's a quick and easy option for a nutritious meal and a versatile ingredient that can go beyond just tuna salad sandwiches — think things like pasta sauces, pasta salads, casseroles, wraps, and salad bowls. But there's another outside-the-box way to use canned tuna that may surprise you: pizza crust.

Tuna is packed with protein, Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamins B and D12, and other nutrients, and a canned tuna pizza crust is both low-carb and gluten-free. It can also open up your imagination to unexpected topping ideas we associate with canned tuna, like crunchy celery, vibrant dill, or sharp chives.

A binder of eggs, an alternative flour like almond flour, flax seed, or cheese holds the tuna together to form a dough that, when cooked, will be firm enough to support your chosen toppings. Adding spices like garlic powder or oregano amps up the flavor of the dough, which you then flatten and shape on parchment paper and pre-bake for 20 to 40 minutes, depending on how moist your dough is. You can put tomato sauce and cheese on the cooked crust and any other toppings you like, and then return it to the oven until the cheese melts and the toppings are heated.