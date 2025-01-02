For Quick And Easy Crostini, Reach For One Savory Canned Treat

Crostini — which essentially consist of toasted baguette, ciabatta, or sourdough slices topped with a few other ingredients — make a deliciously simple party appetizer. They can be made with just a few elements, and most of the work can be done in advance. And while toppings can vary and include different combinations of meat or vegetables, it's well worth incorporating some canned fish next time you make a batch.

For an incredibly easy version, use an everyday pantry staple: tuna. Since canned tuna is already cooked, you don't need to do much prep for a tasty topping. Simply take a good brand of canned tuna and mix it with a few complementary ingredients like lemon juice, virgin olive oil, salty capers, and finely diced shallots. The soft, savory mixture makes a great contrast to the crispy toasted bread.

To take tuna crostini to the next level, try spreading the toasted bread with a citrus-scented creamy cheese before adding the fish. Just mix equal amounts of goat cheese and mascarpone with lemon juice, zest, and salt, and top the cheesy toasts with canned tuna packed in oil rather than water for a richer result. A lemon and garlic aioli also makes a delicious base for the tuna — or try mixing tinned fish with creamy mayo, chopped pickles, and a little pickle brine for a tangy topping. And if you want to experiment beyond tuna, many other types of tinned fish produce equally tasty results.