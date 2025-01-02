For Quick And Easy Crostini, Reach For One Savory Canned Treat
Crostini — which essentially consist of toasted baguette, ciabatta, or sourdough slices topped with a few other ingredients — make a deliciously simple party appetizer. They can be made with just a few elements, and most of the work can be done in advance. And while toppings can vary and include different combinations of meat or vegetables, it's well worth incorporating some canned fish next time you make a batch.
For an incredibly easy version, use an everyday pantry staple: tuna. Since canned tuna is already cooked, you don't need to do much prep for a tasty topping. Simply take a good brand of canned tuna and mix it with a few complementary ingredients like lemon juice, virgin olive oil, salty capers, and finely diced shallots. The soft, savory mixture makes a great contrast to the crispy toasted bread.
To take tuna crostini to the next level, try spreading the toasted bread with a citrus-scented creamy cheese before adding the fish. Just mix equal amounts of goat cheese and mascarpone with lemon juice, zest, and salt, and top the cheesy toasts with canned tuna packed in oil rather than water for a richer result. A lemon and garlic aioli also makes a delicious base for the tuna — or try mixing tinned fish with creamy mayo, chopped pickles, and a little pickle brine for a tangy topping. And if you want to experiment beyond tuna, many other types of tinned fish produce equally tasty results.
Switch up the canned fish for flavorful crostini
Sardines and mackerel are two types of canned fish that taste most like their fresh counterparts, and they both work brilliantly on crostini. Rub toasted bread with a garlic clove before adding rich sardines, capers, fresh dill, lemon zest, and a drizzle of virgin olive oil. Or top the toasts with slices of salted tomatoes, sardines, and crunchy red onion. Alternatively, milder-tasting mackerel goes well with finely chopped olives and pine nuts, or with slices of buttery avocado and toasted pumpkin seeds.
It's easy to turn tinned fish and canned beans into a delicious salad, and the two also pair perfectly on crostini. Just pulse white beans in the food processor with tahini, lemon juice, and olive oil, and spread the chunky puree onto the toasts before topping with chopped canned anchovies, capers, and parsley.
Alternatively, try serving the punchy little fish on crunchy crostini that are fried rather than baked — just dip the slices in milk and whisked eggs and fry on both sides until golden. Eat them while hot, topped simply with briny anchovies and capers.
Canned crabmeat also makes elegant crostini. Mix it with mayo, fresh parsley, lemon, and red chili for an easy appetizer. Add fragrant fresh basil for an aromatic bite. Or serve crab crostini hot — just mix the drained flesh with shredded Swiss cheese, Parmesan cheese, and cream cheese, top the toasts with the mixture, then bake until melted.