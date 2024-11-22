For Protein-Packed Stuffed Shells, Reach For Canned Tuna
Tuna is a great source of lean protein, and it's especially convenient as a canned ingredient to add to pasta for an easy protein boost. Just two ounces of tuna packed in water provides 12 grams of protein — approximately 20% of the daily recommended value. Not having to cook the fish from scratch makes it easy to incorporate into recipes, and a long shelf life of two to five years means it's an excellent and inexpensive pantry staple to have on hand for quick, nutritious meals.
Tuna's pleasant flavor ranges from mild to fishy — most canned varieties you'll find are made with either albacore (milder) or skipjack (bolder fish flavor). Its chunky, flaky texture is enjoyed by kids and adults alike in traditional dishes like tuna casserole ... which happens to be the comfort food Oprah Winfrey would eat as her last meal. Another well-loved dish that can easily be transformed into a protein-packed dinner is stuffed shells. Just reach for a can of tuna to upgrade this easy-to-make pasta entree into a tasty protein powerhouse.
Conchiglioni is the Italian name for jumbo pasta shells, from the Italian conchiglie, meaning "sea shell," and these larger types are the best for stuffing. A classic Italian-style stuffed shells recipe is often made with ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses, along with a red tomato marinara sauce. You can effortlessly make it a heartier dish and boost its protein content by mixing canned tuna into the filling before stuffing.
How to cook and serve tuna stuffed pasta shells
Stuffed shells can be baked or served as is. You'll start by boiling the pasta before filling, but there are many options from there. The baked variety is made similarly to lasagna. First, layer some sauce into a casserole dish, add the stuffed shells, cover with more sauce and/or cheese, then bake until melted. Using ricotta as a base is the classic method, but you can blend canned tuna with shredded cheddar cheese instead and incorporate veggies like spinach or green peas (peas are also high in protein).
Aside from the tomato and cheese sauce combo, you might want to go in a different direction, such as with a white sauce like Alfredo or béchamel, a meaty Bolognese, or an herby walnut pesto. Top with breadcrumbs and parmesan before baking for a satisfying crispy finish.
Stuffed shells don't even have to be baked. All that's required is to boil and then fill them for a fast meal or snack. Your favorite tuna salad recipe is perfect for this — simply spoon a generous amount into a cooked shell and enjoy. Go for the classic mayo, chopped celery, and red onion for crunch, and amp up the flavor with black pepper, lemon juice, and fresh dill. These shells can be eaten on their own, perhaps with a side of Dijon mustard for dipping, or served on a bed of lettuce with a drizzle of vinaigrette.