Tuna is a great source of lean protein, and it's especially convenient as a canned ingredient to add to pasta for an easy protein boost. Just two ounces of tuna packed in water provides 12 grams of protein — approximately 20% of the daily recommended value. Not having to cook the fish from scratch makes it easy to incorporate into recipes, and a long shelf life of two to five years means it's an excellent and inexpensive pantry staple to have on hand for quick, nutritious meals.

Tuna's pleasant flavor ranges from mild to fishy — most canned varieties you'll find are made with either albacore (milder) or skipjack (bolder fish flavor). Its chunky, flaky texture is enjoyed by kids and adults alike in traditional dishes like tuna casserole ... which happens to be the comfort food Oprah Winfrey would eat as her last meal. Another well-loved dish that can easily be transformed into a protein-packed dinner is stuffed shells. Just reach for a can of tuna to upgrade this easy-to-make pasta entree into a tasty protein powerhouse.

Conchiglioni is the Italian name for jumbo pasta shells, from the Italian conchiglie, meaning "sea shell," and these larger types are the best for stuffing. A classic Italian-style stuffed shells recipe is often made with ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses, along with a red tomato marinara sauce. You can effortlessly make it a heartier dish and boost its protein content by mixing canned tuna into the filling before stuffing.