Not A Fan Of Mayo? The Unexpected Spread That Will Take Your Canned Tuna To The Next Level

To some people, mayo is the king of condiments, and the perfect addition to a BLT sandwich or a basic chicken salad. To others, however, the mix of eggs, oil, and vinegar in mayo is a far-from-appetizing food combo — or, heck, maybe you're allergic to eggs. If you're one of those people, there are still ways to add creaminess to your tuna salad without mayo, such as adding a few spoonfuls of cream cheese.

Cream cheese adds both a rich creaminess and mild, savory, and slightly tangy flavor to tuna, and even mimics the texture of mayo when softened to room temperature. And, much like substituting mayo with cottage cheese or swapping mayo with Greek yogurt in tuna salad, it adds a bit of protein to your dish (about one gram of protein per tablespoon).

To add cream cheese to your tuna, soften it first on the counter (or if you're low on time, you can soften cream cheese with a hot bowl) until it's soft enough that you can easily mix in with your canned tuna. If your cream cheese still seems a bit thick, try adding in a splash of lemon juice or olive oil to break it up. Then, mix in the cream cheese with your drained tuna a tablespoon at a time until you reach your desired consistency.