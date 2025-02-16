Not A Fan Of Mayo? The Unexpected Spread That Will Take Your Canned Tuna To The Next Level
To some people, mayo is the king of condiments, and the perfect addition to a BLT sandwich or a basic chicken salad. To others, however, the mix of eggs, oil, and vinegar in mayo is a far-from-appetizing food combo — or, heck, maybe you're allergic to eggs. If you're one of those people, there are still ways to add creaminess to your tuna salad without mayo, such as adding a few spoonfuls of cream cheese.
Cream cheese adds both a rich creaminess and mild, savory, and slightly tangy flavor to tuna, and even mimics the texture of mayo when softened to room temperature. And, much like substituting mayo with cottage cheese or swapping mayo with Greek yogurt in tuna salad, it adds a bit of protein to your dish (about one gram of protein per tablespoon).
To add cream cheese to your tuna, soften it first on the counter (or if you're low on time, you can soften cream cheese with a hot bowl) until it's soft enough that you can easily mix in with your canned tuna. If your cream cheese still seems a bit thick, try adding in a splash of lemon juice or olive oil to break it up. Then, mix in the cream cheese with your drained tuna a tablespoon at a time until you reach your desired consistency.
Flavor variations and how to serve your cream cheese and tuna
While cream cheese and tuna is a great base for a sandwich filling or dip, there are plenty of ways to customize the flavor. For a crunchy contrast, mix in celery, onion, or even crushed potato chips. A spoonful of Dijon mustard, balsamic vinegar, or diced pickles also adds much-needed brightness and acidity. If you want to lean into the cream cheese theme, try pairing it with some lox and capers on a toasted bagel, or spread it inside a tortilla with cucumbers and dill for an easy lunchtime wrap. For a spicy kick, add in chopped jalapeños or paprika, which brighten up the cool creaminess of the cream cheese.
You can also skip the bread and serve your tuna-cream cheese mixture as a dip with crackers or sliced bell peppers. For a warm and melty twist, spread it in a baking dish, top with cheddar, and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until bubbly (usually around 15 minutes) — perfect for scooping with pita chips. Similarly, add some rigatoni, lemon, onion, and corn for a creamy and cheesy tuna pasta bake.
If you're unsure about the texture, try whipping the cream cheese in a food processor or blender for extra fluffiness. Flaking the tuna finely with a fork also helps it blend in smoothly. No matter how you serve your tuna-cream cheese mix, you can easily prep it ahead of time and keep your leftover canned tuna mix in the fridge for up to four days.