Combine Tuna Casserole With Mac And Cheese For The Ultimate Comfort Food
Classic tuna noodle casserole, a combination of canned tuna, cream of mushroom soup, egg noodles, seasonings, peas, and a crunchy topping, is a creamy comfort food go-to. In fact, it's Oprah Winfrey's last meal of choice and a dish that holds a soft spot in Drew Barrymore's heart, too. But if you're looking to easily take this simple one-dish wonder to the next level, consider combining it with mac and cheese.
These dishes already share two components: pasta and a creamy sauce. Plus, some baked macaroni and cheese recipes call for a crispy topping, too, so marrying these casseroles just makes sense. You get the creamy, cheesy qualities of the mac combined with the savory, protein-packed tuna for a smashing dinner that's so simple to make. The easiest way to do it is to grab a good box of mac and cheese, use the included noodles instead of egg noodles, and mix the cheese packet in with the canned soup and milk to make a rich sauce. From there, proceed with your typical tuna casserole recipe, except you'll want to add a sprinkle of shredded cheddar over top before baking, for a little added cheesy goodness.
Ways to upgrade a tuna casserole and mac and cheese mashup
If you're looking for an upscale tuna casserole mixed with mac and cheese, consider swapping out the canned soup and making your own thick and cheesy sauce instead. You can also use any type of noodle that will hold on to the sauce and stand up to the robust tuna — cavatappi, penne, ziti, and shells all work well.
There are a number of add-ins that can take a basic version of the dish over the top, too. Sprinkle in some crushed red pepper flakes or cayenne or add a few dashes of sriracha or buffalo sauce for a spicy kick. Or, for some rich umami flavor, fish sauce works well to upgrade mac and cheese, and will complement the tuna in this casserole, too. And if you're looking to boost the nutrients, try adding other veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, or spinach in addition to peas.
Finally, consider switching up the topping. Traditional recipes often call for crumbled buttery crackers, but you can swap those out for a variety of other options. For an incredibly crunchy top to your casserole, try cornflakes, or consider using panko, toasted breadcrumbs, or even potato chips. Any of these choices add an essential textural contrast to the soft, creamy layers underneath.