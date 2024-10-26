Combine Tuna Casserole With Mac And Cheese For The Ultimate Comfort Food

If you're looking for an upscale tuna casserole mixed with mac and cheese, consider swapping out the canned soup and making your own thick and cheesy sauce instead. You can also use any type of noodle that will hold on to the sauce and stand up to the robust tuna — cavatappi, penne, ziti, and shells all work well.

There are a number of add-ins that can take a basic version of the dish over the top, too. Sprinkle in some crushed red pepper flakes or cayenne or add a few dashes of sriracha or buffalo sauce for a spicy kick. Or, for some rich umami flavor, fish sauce works well to upgrade mac and cheese, and will complement the tuna in this casserole, too. And if you're looking to boost the nutrients, try adding other veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, or spinach in addition to peas.

Finally, consider switching up the topping. Traditional recipes often call for crumbled buttery crackers, but you can swap those out for a variety of other options. For an incredibly crunchy top to your casserole, try cornflakes, or consider using panko, toasted breadcrumbs, or even potato chips. Any of these choices add an essential textural contrast to the soft, creamy layers underneath.