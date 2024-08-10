How To Turn A Can Of Tuna Into A Sushi Bake

Making a sushi bake with canned tuna takes just a couple more steps than whipping up a basic tuna salad, but the payoff is big. Sushi bakes often use imitation crab for a low-lift situation that does not require pre-cooking, but canned tuna is even easier to prepare.

Just start by draining a couple of tins of your favorite tuna. In this case, tuna canned in water is the better option because of the slightly firmer texture. For the simplest take, combine the tuna with mayonnaise — though you can also incorporate sour cream or Greek yogurt for a little tanginess. For extra richness and a thicker texture, add cream cheese for a situation where seafood and cheese are definitely meant to be together. If you like, use sambal oelek or sriracha for a kick.

If you don't have canned tuna on hand, canned salmon, shrimp, or crab will all work just as well. This is also a great way to give leftover cooked seafood new life. Another great way to add umami depth is to incorporate masago or tobiko into your tuna salad mixture. Masago are the eggs from a type of smelt fish, and tobiko is the roe from flying fish. Both lend a pleasant textural variation and a pretty bit of color to an otherwise creamy and fairly neutral dish.