How To Upgrade Your Charcuterie Board With Canned Fish
Sardines, mackerel, oysters, tuna, herring, mussels ... you name it, and it's likely available as a canned variety. While, most often, charcuterie revolves around meat, it's about time to elevate the experience a step further by incorporating budget-friendly (and delicious and nutritious) varieties of tinned fish. The trendy name for this creation is "seacuterie."
There are no steadfast rules for which fish to choose; however, one packed in oil provides a richer flavor than brine or water. This oil is also perfect for dunking your favorite bread into or delivering a buttery mouthfeel when spreading the fish on top of a cracker or pairing it with your favorite cheese.
Not sure which variety of tinned fish to choose? Most often, beginners may want to try an accessible boneless filet-style fish (think tuna and salmon) since bones can be challenging. Other boneless varieties include shellfish like clams, mussels, and oysters. However, the bones are soft in different fish, like mackerel and sardines. Those bones are also small, so they're safe to ingest.
The next thing to consider is the different flavors, which many high-quality tins offer in variety packs. Make sure to grab the following for a complete experience: one plain, one sweet, one spicy, and one citrusy for a wide range of tastes on your board.
Another tip when determining which canned fish is to choose a sustainably caught option (just look for these helpful labels on the tinned fish to clarify). After choosing your fish, assembling the board is easy. Start by selecting a few types of tinned fish, open them, and place the can directly on the board, then surround each with a combination of your favorite cheeses, fruits, pickled items, and crackers.
How to pair canned fish for charcuterie
There's no denying that seafood and cheese are meant to be together, but it's all in the details and choosing the right combination to build a stand-out board. The first step is pairing the different fishes with specific cheeses. For example, start with a citrus-flavored variety like Spanish lemon tuna, or lemon mackerel, and surround the opened can with sliced, nutty cheese like Gruyère for balance.
Another flavor to hit is smoky and spicy, like tender canned smoked mussels. For a hearty pick, choose a smoked chili salmon. For this area of the board, take inspiration from a lox bagel and place some cream cheese or soft, buttery Brie in a small dish next to the can. Make sure to stack seasoned crackers next to the two items. Better yet, make a couple of pre-made stacked crackers with a spread of cheese and smoked fish to signify they make a good trio. This way, you'll get bites of smoky, umami-overloaded mussels or salmon on top of a creamy base.
When it comes to a sweet and savory combination, pair a can of spicy and sweet salmon or spicy tomato sardine next to a bright, sharp cheddar, and plenty of sliced sweet apples for explosive bursts of flavor. Texturally speaking, tuna, salmon, mackerel, and sardines are similarly meaty yet flaky. Meanwhile, mussels and oysters have a tender yet firm mouthfeel.
All of the fish can be placed on the board and eaten cold, adding to this creation's allure and ease. Wondering when to serve this yummy, seafood-riddled charcuterie board? Anytime works, but it's perfect for brunch with a spicy bloody mary for the ultimate experience.