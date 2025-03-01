How To Upgrade Your Charcuterie Board With Canned Fish

Sardines, mackerel, oysters, tuna, herring, mussels ... you name it, and it's likely available as a canned variety. While, most often, charcuterie revolves around meat, it's about time to elevate the experience a step further by incorporating budget-friendly (and delicious and nutritious) varieties of tinned fish. The trendy name for this creation is "seacuterie."

There are no steadfast rules for which fish to choose; however, one packed in oil provides a richer flavor than brine or water. This oil is also perfect for dunking your favorite bread into or delivering a buttery mouthfeel when spreading the fish on top of a cracker or pairing it with your favorite cheese.

Not sure which variety of tinned fish to choose? Most often, beginners may want to try an accessible boneless filet-style fish (think tuna and salmon) since bones can be challenging. Other boneless varieties include shellfish like clams, mussels, and oysters. However, the bones are soft in different fish, like mackerel and sardines. Those bones are also small, so they're safe to ingest.

The next thing to consider is the different flavors, which many high-quality tins offer in variety packs. Make sure to grab the following for a complete experience: one plain, one sweet, one spicy, and one citrusy for a wide range of tastes on your board.

Another tip when determining which canned fish is to choose a sustainably caught option (just look for these helpful labels on the tinned fish to clarify). After choosing your fish, assembling the board is easy. Start by selecting a few types of tinned fish, open them, and place the can directly on the board, then surround each with a combination of your favorite cheeses, fruits, pickled items, and crackers.