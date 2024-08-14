Why Spain And Portugal Have The Best Tinned Tuna Around

Tinned fish is a staple in many people's diets — and for good reason. It's shelf-stable, often affordable, and easy to turn into a quick weeknight dinner or beach day sammie. But if you're all about canned tuna, you know that not every brand is created equal.

For foodies, tinned fish from Spain and Portugal is often considered the gold standard. These two countries have a long history of canning seafood to help preserve the mighty fishing hauls from their bountiful coasts. Because this fish is canned almost immediately after being caught, its freshness and quality are just as good as, if not better than, locally available seafood ... especially if you don't live by the sea yourself.

But more than that, what makes these conservas, as they are called in Spain and Portugal, truly spectacular, is how they are preserved. What you will often find in grocery stores in the U.S. is canned tuna packed in water, not oil, while the Spanish and Portuguese know that quality seasoning and oil should be a top priority.