The Creamy Ingredient Swap For Tuna Salad Without Mayo

There's nothing quite like the perfect bite of a well-made tuna salad sandwich, with fresh bread giving way to the slightly briny and super creamy salad spread between the slices. However, if you're trying to avoid mayonnaise, replicating that flavor and texture might seem challenging. What can you use instead of mayo with tuna? You can get close with one simple swap: using plain Greek yogurt instead.

Mayonnaise owes its creaminess to eggs and oil and its subtle tartness to acidic ingredients, which can range from white vinegar or apple cider vinegar to lemon juice. Greek yogurt, meanwhile, is also creamy and thick with a touch of tanginess, making it a solid substitute in a variety of dishes that typically call for mayo, from simple salads like tuna, chicken, or pasta salad to dips or sandwich spreads.

You can easily combine Greek yogurt with the tuna and your other favorite ingredients to make your salad. Alternatively, to make the yogurt mimic mayo more closely, try adding a bit of Dijon mustard, a dash of lemon juice, and a drizzle of neutral oil (like olive oil or avocado oil).