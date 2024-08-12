The Original Tuna Melt Was A Happy Mistake
According to urban legend, the origin of the all-American tuna melt sandwich was the result of a mistake. In the year 1960, a lunch counter chef clumsily spilled tuna salad onto a grilled cheese sandwich at a Woolworth's department store in Charleston, South Carolina. The two foods made an unlikely but harmonious pairing and, just like that, a food legend was born.
There's no way to strictly fact check this tale but, regardless, the dish quickly gained popularity in the late 1900s. The sandwich was particularly equipped to thrive in the '60s and '70s, as more Americans entered the workforce and valued the tuna melt's virtues of convenience and affordability.
Today, a classic version is stuffed with a creamy salad mixed up with canned tuna and mayonnaise as well as a layer of melted American cheese, sandwiched between two crisp slices of bread. Some form of pickle is usually involved as well, whether chopped and mixed into the tuna salad or served on the side.
Variations on the tuna melt sandwich
Tuna salad sandwiches have once again reached new interest in recent years. Fueled by the pandemic, the U.S. canned seafood industry sales jumped to more than $2.7 billion in 2023, according to market research firm Circana. In more recent times, the sandwich has evolved to include more mix-ins and modifications, too.
Some still prefer the meltiness of American cheese, or may opt for cheddar for its sharpness, or Swiss for a more mild flavor. Some tuna melts are purely smooth and creamy, while others add in chopped onions and celery in the tuna salad mix for some crunch.
Sourdough and rye are two of the most common favorites for bread. The key is to choose a bread with some personality. The slight tang of the sourdough or the heartiness of the rye provides an excellent foil to the creamy, gooey components of the sandwich.
Some variations go beyond ingredients, and alter the method. For example, it's common to find open-faced variations of the melted dish, rather than stacked as a traditional sandwich. As well, a grilled tuna sandwich offers different charcoal tasting notes, compared to the traditional broiler method.
How to make a great tuna melt at home
When creating your own tuna melt at home, you can look to all of these variations for inspiration to suit your own tastes. There are, however, a few universal elements to make a great result every time.
Whether you go for sourdough or rye, good thick slices of bread are key. You don't want all that cheese and mayo to seep through and cause a soggy mess. After assembling the sandwich with the tuna salad and cheese, spread the outward facing sides of the bread with butter to get those signature, crisp edges. Toast on both sides in a lightly greased skillet until the cheese is melty and the bread is golden.
Also, in this brave new world of tinned fish, you have plenty of choices for your canned tuna, but not all are created equal. Pay attention to the brand's sustainable fishing practices, which ensures healthier fish and avoids negative ramifications for the marine environment. If you need some help in your research, you may want to check out the top six tuna brands, and the ones you may want to pass on. And for a great step by step guide in making your sandwich, check out this Simple Tuna Melt recipe.
