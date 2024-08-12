The Original Tuna Melt Was A Happy Mistake

According to urban legend, the origin of the all-American tuna melt sandwich was the result of a mistake. In the year 1960, a lunch counter chef clumsily spilled tuna salad onto a grilled cheese sandwich at a Woolworth's department store in Charleston, South Carolina. The two foods made an unlikely but harmonious pairing and, just like that, a food legend was born.

There's no way to strictly fact check this tale but, regardless, the dish quickly gained popularity in the late 1900s. The sandwich was particularly equipped to thrive in the '60s and '70s, as more Americans entered the workforce and valued the tuna melt's virtues of convenience and affordability.

Today, a classic version is stuffed with a creamy salad mixed up with canned tuna and mayonnaise as well as a layer of melted American cheese, sandwiched between two crisp slices of bread. Some form of pickle is usually involved as well, whether chopped and mixed into the tuna salad or served on the side.