Our Easy Chipotle Burger Bowl Recipe Will Put A Kick In Your Weeknight Meal Routine

Once upon a time, a bowl was simply a serving vessel. Over the past decade or so, however, bowls have become an entire food genre: breakfast bowls, smoothie bowls, açai bowls, rice bowls, poke bowls ... the list goes on and on. In fact, there are even a number of fast-casual bowl restaurants. The beef bowls you might get at such restaurants are frequently Asian-style, but developer Julianne De Witt has come up with a different take on beef-based bowls. Her easy-to-make version, which can be on the table in under 20 minutes, starts with a salad base and piles on a few mini burgers, for a fresh and satisfying upgrade on burgers as well as bowls.

"This lower-carb recipe is delicious and satisfying," says De Witt, adding that it's also "easily customizable to suit different tastes." She likes to use typical burger toppings like pickles, tomatoes, and cheese. She also tells us, "I use crispy fried onions to add a pleasant crunch," while she adds avocado for extra richness. Topping things off is a spicy, creamy chipotle dressing, while the burgers, too, have a little kick from chipotle powder.