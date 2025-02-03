Game Day Loaded Taco Dip Recipe
No Super Bowl party, game day gathering, or potluck is complete without a good dip. If you're trying to evoke the ever-popular flavor of tacos, you could simply set out separate bowls of guacamole and salsa and call it a day, or you could layer these dips together in a decked-out, absolutely loaded taco dip so that the flavors and textures marry together to create something special. That's exactly what recipe developer Julianne De Witt does in her game day loaded taco dip, something she describes as "the perfect crowd pleaser for game day, family get-togethers, and potlucks."
De Witt also highlights the fact that this is a no-bake recipe, meaning that aside from cooking the beef (which takes all of 5 minutes), all you have to do is layer everything together before digging in. "Think of this as a deconstructed taco reimagined as a dip," De Witt explains. And what components make up a good taco? There's the beef, guac, sour cream, salsa, cheese, plus fresh toppings like lettuce, tomato, and scallions: All the ingredients you'll find layered in this dip. With tortilla chips close by for dunking, the essence of the humble taco is complete — as is your game day spread. Though this dip is hearty and flavorful enough to satisfy your guests on its own, make the party complete by serving it alongside all your favorite appetizers — buffalo chicken wings, sliders, or sausage rolls.
Gather the ingredients for this game day loaded taco dip recipe
The base of this taco dip is ground beef, which gets seasoned with chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, and salt. Next goes on layers of guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, and De Witt specifically opted for store-bought, ready-made versions of guac and salsa to keep things simple. If you'd prefer homemade versions, you can easily use those instead.
Next in the layering game is shredded cheddar cheese, followed by chopped romaine lettuce, chopped scallions, and diced Roma tomatoes. And no taco is complete without the tortilla, so be sure to have plenty of tortilla chips on standby once you're ready to serve the dip.
Step 1: Cook the beef
Cook the ground beef in a frying pan over medium heat.
Step 2: Season the beef
Add the chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, and salt to the beef and stir.
Step 3: Transfer the beef to the serving dish
Add the beef to a 9 x 11-inch dish in a thin layer.
Step 4: Add guacamole
Add the guacamole.
Step 5: Spread the guacamole
Spread the guacamole over the beef in an even layer.
Step 6: Add sour cream
Add the sour cream.
Step 7: Spread the sour cream
Spread the sour cream over the guacamole in an even layer.
Step 8: Add salsa
Add a layer of salsa.
Step 9: Add cheese
Follow with the grated cheese.
Step 10: Sprinkle on the toppings
Top with the lettuce, scallions, and tomatoes.
Step 11: Get dipping
Serve the dip with tortilla chips.
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 2 ½ cups guacamole
- 2 ½ cups sour cream
- 2 ½ cups salsa
- 1 ½ cups grated cheddar
- 1 ½ cups finely chopped romaine lettuce
- 5 scallions, finely chopped
- 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
- Tortilla chips, for serving
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|479
|Total Fat
|39.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.2 g
|Trans Fat
|1.0 g
|Cholesterol
|85.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.2 g
|Total Sugars
|5.3 g
|Sodium
|909.5 mg
|Protein
|17.5 g
What are tips for making perfect loaded taco dip?
This loaded taco dip is a pretty straightforward recipe, making use of simple ingredients to build something a little more exciting than your average game-day appetizer. Though the order that you layer the ingredients may seem insignificant, there is actually a strategy at play here, which ensures that the dip ends up with the perfect texture and all ingredients retain their integrity.
The first key to a successful dip lies in the first layer: the beef. De Witt strongly recommends using lean ground beef, a meat that still has enough fat to retain moisture and give the spices something to cling to. Next, layers go on in order of thickness. "Start layering with the thickest ingredients first so that the layers stay intact. Guacamole first, then (full-fat) sour cream, then salsa," De Witt advises, then toppings like lettuce and tomatoes on top so you can enjoy their fresh textures and they don't get soggy.
As a final tip, De Witt likes to drain some of the liquid from the salsa before layering it into the dip, which helps keep things from getting too runny. "Homemade pico de gallo would work as well," she notes, but again, make sure to drain off as much excess liquid as possible before adding it to the dip.
How can I customize this taco dip?
As is, this dip makes use of classic taco ingredients that cater to a broad spectrum of taste buds and preferences. There aren't any particularly spicy flavors at play here, but that doesn't mean that you can't add a touch of heat. "Make it spicy by adding chopped jalapeños, spicy salsa, or drizzling it with your favorite hot sauce," De Witt recommends. You could even consider adding spicy elements to only half of the dip to account for everybody's tastes.
If spice isn't your thing, then perhaps you want to lean more into the taco inspiration by adding another taco staple, or at least something that tacos are commonly served with. We're talking about refried beans, of course, which you can layer into the dish to not only add flavor but also a nifty protein boost. Finally, there's plenty of room to get creative with the garnishes. De Witt suggests minced cilantro or black olives as additions, though you can easily swap these ingredients for others or simply pile them on with toppings like pickled jalapeños, crumbly Cotija cheese, cooked corn, or black beans.