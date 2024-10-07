Cool And Classic Horchata Recipe

The name horchata comes from "hordeum," which is Latin for barley. While an ancient version of the drink may have been made from this grain, it evolved into a nut-based drink. In North Africa, it was originally made from tiger nuts, and this was the version the Moors took to Spain. But when the Spanish brought the drink to the New World, many countries tweaked the recipe to include local ingredients.

Puerto Rican horchata is made with sesame seeds, while in Honduras and El Salvador, morro seeds are the main ingredient. Ecuador may well have the most complex kind of horchata, as their version can involve up to 18 different herbs and flowers. Some versions are similar to plant-based milk and are dairy-free, others have milk added to increase their creaminess. Here in the U.S., we're most familiar with rice-based Mexican horchata. Developer Julianne De Witt describes her Mexican-style horchata recipe as "creamy, but light and refreshing and not too sweet."

De Witt says her horchata is meant to cool you down, and it does this in two different ways. Not only can the beverage re-hydrate you and help lower your body temperature on a hot day, as is the case with just about any cool liquid, but it also helps keep your tongue from burning if you've eaten something muy caliente such as queso flameado or garbanzos con chile. And when the cooler weather hits, you can also drink horchata as a creamy and toasty warm drink.