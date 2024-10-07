Cool And Classic Horchata Recipe
The name horchata comes from "hordeum," which is Latin for barley. While an ancient version of the drink may have been made from this grain, it evolved into a nut-based drink. In North Africa, it was originally made from tiger nuts, and this was the version the Moors took to Spain. But when the Spanish brought the drink to the New World, many countries tweaked the recipe to include local ingredients.
Puerto Rican horchata is made with sesame seeds, while in Honduras and El Salvador, morro seeds are the main ingredient. Ecuador may well have the most complex kind of horchata, as their version can involve up to 18 different herbs and flowers. Some versions are similar to plant-based milk and are dairy-free, others have milk added to increase their creaminess. Here in the U.S., we're most familiar with rice-based Mexican horchata. Developer Julianne De Witt describes her Mexican-style horchata recipe as "creamy, but light and refreshing and not too sweet."
De Witt says her horchata is meant to cool you down, and it does this in two different ways. Not only can the beverage re-hydrate you and help lower your body temperature on a hot day, as is the case with just about any cool liquid, but it also helps keep your tongue from burning if you've eaten something muy caliente such as queso flameado or garbanzos con chile. And when the cooler weather hits, you can also drink horchata as a creamy and toasty warm drink.
Collect the ingredients for this classic refreshing horchata
This horchata is made from cinnamon sticks, whole milk, agave nectar, vanilla, and rice. While the recipe calls for jasmine rice, which De Witt prefers for the slightly floral flavor and aroma, white or basmati can also be used. Rinsing the rice is a matter of personal preference, as well. Doing so makes the beverage look clearer, but if you don't mind a cloudy drink and want to keep all the starch (this is what makes it creamy), then you can skip this step.
Step 1: Add the water and rice to a blender
Add the water, rice, and cinnamon sticks to a blender.
Step 2: Blend the ingredients
Blend until the rice and cinnamon sticks are roughly ground.
Step 3: Decant the rice mixture
Pour the contents into a pitcher.
Step 4: Stir the rice mixture
Stir.
Step 5: Chill the rice mixture
Cover the pitcher and refrigerate for 8 hours to overnight.
Step 6: Strain out the rice and cinnamon
Stir the rice mixture and pour it through a fine sieve into a clean pitcher.
Step 7: Add the remaining ingredients
Add the milk, agave, and vanilla.
Step 8: Stir the horchata
Stir well before serving.
Step 9: Serve it on the rocks
Serve over ice and garnish with ground cinnamon.
- 4 cups water
- 1 cup jasmine rice, rinsed
- 2 cinnamon sticks plus more for garnish
- 2 cups whole milk
- ¼ cup agave nectar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
How can you change up this horchata?
While this recipe is nut-free, some Mexican horchatas are made with almonds as well as rice so you might try tossing half a cup of blanched nuts into the blender. If you prefer peanuts, you could make horchata de cacahuate, while cashews could be used for horchata de nuez de la India. Horchata de coco (coconut) is also an option — if you go this route, add shredded coconut to the blender and replace the dairy milk with coconut milk. You could also swap out the agave for maple syrup or honey or add a spoonful of cocoa powder to give it a chocolatey flavor.
Horchata can also be used as an ingredient as well as a beverage. Try making horchata french toast or pancakes or using it in place of the milk in a cake mix. Blend it with strawberries or raspberries to make a delicious horchata smoothie, or mix in a few scoops of vanilla ice cream for a horchata shake. If you run out of creamer, you can even splash horchata into your mug as a tasty new way to enjoy your coffee.
How can horchata be turned into a cocktail?
If you're wondering how horchata pairs with booze, you need look no further that the cream liqueur known as Rumchata. Both the name and the flavor profile are a mashup of horchata and rum, and you can make something similar by spiking your glass of horchata. You needn't stick to rum, since horchata also works well with brandy, tequila, and vodka. It can even take the place of the cream in a mixed drink such as a White Russian, Brandy Alexander, or Mudslide.
If you're a fan of brunch drinks that combine booze and caffeine, you should check out this Horchata Especiale from the Rosa Mexicano restaurant chain. The recipe combines espresso, coffee liqueur, tequila, and horchata for a drink that's somewhat reminiscent of a creamy espresso martini. While Rosa Mexicano uses coconut horchata in their cocktail, the drink would taste just as delicious (or maybe even more so) if you made it with our rice version.