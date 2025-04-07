Make Cobb Salad The Star Of The Meal By Adding Lobster

Some salads are so well known they go by a first name basis. The Cobb salad is a prime example, providing a reliable foundation of ingredients that diners know to expect. But sometimes, the familiar deserves a novel twist, and that's exactly what Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt does here. Her recipe makes Cobb salad the star of the meal by adding lobster, boosting it from deli staple to luxury dish. "This is a decadent take on the traditional Cobb salad with butter lobster in place of the usual grilled chicken," De Witt explains, describing, "It's paired with crispy bacon, blue cheese, jammy eggs, and a simple Dijon vinaigrette."

This classic dish dates back almost a century, and De Witt notes, "The Cobb salad is said to have been invented in the 1930s by Robert H. Cobb, the owner of the famous Brown Derby restaurant in Los Angeles." Much like many popular longstanding recipes, De Witt says, "He put together a salad with what ingredients were left in the refrigerator: lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, bacon, roast chicken, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese, and French dressing." And that was that. The combination of ingredients quickly became a hit, though simple swaps keep it new and exciting. This is a great meal to prep in under half an hour, and if you have leftovers, they'll keep for a couple of days in the fridge.