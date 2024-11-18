Firecracker Salmon Sticky Rice Bowl Recipe

Firecracker chicken, also known as laziji, originated in China's Sichuan province and eventually found its way onto the menu of Chinese-American restaurants such as Panda Express. In our version, developer Julianne De Witt gives the dish a nutritious multicultural makeover by transforming it from a chicken stir-fry into a rice bowl made with heart-healthy baked salmon. The firecracker seasoning may be Chinese-inspired, but De Witt tells us that the seasoned sticky rice, flavored with vinegar, sugar, and salt, is the same kind you might find in a sushi roll. Adding a spicy mayonnaise made with sriracha, which is a hot sauce (or condiment) created in Thailand, makes for a delicious fusion of several different cuisines.

The tender salmon and rice get a welcome crunchy boost and vibrant color from cucumbers, carrots, and edamame, and a pop of flavor from scallions and sesame seeds. If you're wondering if there's any particular kind of salmon you need to use, De Witt favors coho, feeling it to be "one of the tastiest salmon varieties," but you can use any kind of salmon available to you since the soy-honey marinade will impart plenty of savory-sweet flavor.