Fried onions are a cornerstone ingredient for tons of recipes, ranging from a flavor base in biryani to a crunchy topping on barbecue burgers. But, to get the perfect golden brown exterior with tons of fried flavor, you can't just dump a sliced onion in oil — you've got to toss them in cornstarch first.

The same way cornstarch makes the ultimate steak crust, it also makes the ultimate fried coating. When exposed to hot oil, any starch's molecules swell and separate while moisture escapes before locking back in place to create a crisp shell. However, cornstarch has 25% to 28% amylose, more than potato starch or flour, which gives it a shatteringly crunchy texture when fried. If you use a starch lower in amylose than cornstarch for fried onions, the coating will still be good, but it won't be quite as firm and crispy.

While you have some on hand, why not use cornstarch to clean your dirty cooking oil? This method lets you conveniently reuse the frying oil that will now be infused with plenty of onion flavor. It's a great way to continue adding flavor to future batches of fried onions, but there are also plenty of other tips and tricks to improving this recipe that are both simple and easy.