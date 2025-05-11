The Pantry Staple Your Fried Onions Are Missing For Maximum Crispiness
Fried onions are a cornerstone ingredient for tons of recipes, ranging from a flavor base in biryani to a crunchy topping on barbecue burgers. But, to get the perfect golden brown exterior with tons of fried flavor, you can't just dump a sliced onion in oil — you've got to toss them in cornstarch first.
The same way cornstarch makes the ultimate steak crust, it also makes the ultimate fried coating. When exposed to hot oil, any starch's molecules swell and separate while moisture escapes before locking back in place to create a crisp shell. However, cornstarch has 25% to 28% amylose, more than potato starch or flour, which gives it a shatteringly crunchy texture when fried. If you use a starch lower in amylose than cornstarch for fried onions, the coating will still be good, but it won't be quite as firm and crispy.
While you have some on hand, why not use cornstarch to clean your dirty cooking oil? This method lets you conveniently reuse the frying oil that will now be infused with plenty of onion flavor. It's a great way to continue adding flavor to future batches of fried onions, but there are also plenty of other tips and tricks to improving this recipe that are both simple and easy.
How to elevate onions fried with cornstarch
When you make fried onions, you want the onion to cook swiftly so you can pull them out as soon as the coating is the perfect shade of golden brown. Always slice your onions as thinly as you can to make sure they crisp up beautifully and have plenty of surface area.
Buttermilk is key to tasty, crispy fried chicken, so why not use it for onions? Once they're sliced, consider giving them a quick dip before straining off the excess liquid and tossing them in cornstarch. Not only does it add a bit of tang to the final product, but it also helps more cornstarch adhere to the onion's surface, giving your more crispy coating. While you're at it, grab the vodka for extra crispy fried onions. It has a lower evaporation temperature than the water in buttermilk, so mixing some in dries out your coating faster and gives you even crispier end results.
Finally, consider what additional flavors might complement your final recipe and add them to your fried onions. Liquid ingredients like hot sauce, vinegar, or more booze are easy to stir into the buttermilk. Dry ingredients like herbs and spice should be finely chopped or ground to ensure they mix evenly into the cornstarch. Whatever ingredients you choose, feel free to sprinkle your fried onions with a little extra salt while they're still wet from the fryer for a touch of extra taste.