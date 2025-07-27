16 Biggest Frozen Food Recalls To Sweep The US

If you can get past the high saturated fat, sodium, and sugar counts, frozen meals are a pretty great deal. For one, frozen foods bypass the need for a lot of the preservatives you'll find on most ready‑to‑eat grocery store foods. Quite a number of frozen foods also come pre‑cooked or partially cooked, so all you have to do is thaw and heat them up before you get to eating; they are pretty convenient for those days when you just can't summon the wherewithal to make something from scratch.

But while the frozen food industry over the years has done a lot for civilization, it's not been completely unmarred by recalls. From contamination with harmful bacteria such as Listeria, E. coli, and Salmonella, to viruses like hepatitis A, and even foreign objects like plastic and glass, frozen foods — like practically every food you'll find on grocery store shelves — have been at the center of some pretty massive recalls over the years. Here's a roundup of some of the worst.