Green peas are a staple frozen vegetable, and there's a good reason for this. Peas are frozen at their nutritional peak, suspending their sweetness in time, which re-emerges immediately once thawed — which is one of the reasons Bobby Flat says he prefers the frozen version of this legume.

While the jury is still out on whether frozen or fresh produce is better for you, frozen vegetables are safe to eat without added preservatives, so the flavor you unlock is often all natural. Additionally, fresh peas are very starchy, making them trickier to work with as their texture can become compromised and mushy. While this won't necessarily affect their taste immediately, any leftovers will succumb to moisture sooner than their frozen counterparts, altering the flavor.

Frozen peas are not necessarily cooked before freezing, though they are flash-steamed. This process makes them ready to eat upon thawing, so all it takes is some hot water (though you could always spike your frozen peas with white wine, if you're feeling fancy) and they're ready to go. Frozen peas will take a minute or two longer to steam than fresh ones, but that extra time makes a difference, as it can cause fresh peas to become mushy — the exact issue Bobby Flay dislikes.