Bagged Greens Recalled In The Southern States Due To Listeria Risk

Shoppers in the southern U.S. will want to pay extra close attention to the greens they've snagged from grocery stores. The FDA cautions that consumers should double-check packaged mustard greens purchased within the month of November. If you do happen to identify a recalled product in your home, throw it away immediately or return to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria is a very serious kind of food poisoning that can cause a range of uncomfortable symptoms, including fever, chills, and digestive issues. While most people who contract this illness experience milder symptoms that resolve within a few days, vulnerable groups such as the elderly, small children, and pregnant people may experience serious complications and even death.

Fresh greens are just one of many products that are especially prone to contamination with listeria. In July of 2024, there was a major recall on deli meats due to an outbreak of listeria that was connected to over two dozen hospitalizations and two deaths. In November of the same year, soft-ripened cheese posed a listeria risk after routine inspection detected the bacteria in several products. In addition to avoiding recalled goods, take extra precautions in the kitchen by keeping your hands clean before and after preparing food, and wash any fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming them.