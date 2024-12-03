Bagged Greens Recalled In The Southern States Due To Listeria Risk
On December 2, 2024, Georgia-based produce distributor Baker Farms issued a recall on 16-ounce packages of curly mustard greens that have tested positive for listeria. Per an FDA announcement, the contaminated product was packaged on November 4 and sent to distribution centers between November 5 and November 9, in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. To identify the affected product, look for the best-by date 11-21-2024, UPC number 8 13098 02018 4, and production code bak144-6806. This information can be found printed on the outside of the Baker Farms plastic packaging.
This listeria outbreak was first discovered by the Texas Department of State Health Services, which detected traces of the dangerous foodborne bacteria in the bagged greens after testing. At the time of publication, no other types of packaged green products from Baker Farms have been affected. The FDA has also received no reports of illness in connection with the recall.
What to do if you bought recalled mustard greens
Shoppers in the southern U.S. will want to pay extra close attention to the greens they've snagged from grocery stores. The FDA cautions that consumers should double-check packaged mustard greens purchased within the month of November. If you do happen to identify a recalled product in your home, throw it away immediately or return to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Listeria is a very serious kind of food poisoning that can cause a range of uncomfortable symptoms, including fever, chills, and digestive issues. While most people who contract this illness experience milder symptoms that resolve within a few days, vulnerable groups such as the elderly, small children, and pregnant people may experience serious complications and even death.
Fresh greens are just one of many products that are especially prone to contamination with listeria. In July of 2024, there was a major recall on deli meats due to an outbreak of listeria that was connected to over two dozen hospitalizations and two deaths. In November of the same year, soft-ripened cheese posed a listeria risk after routine inspection detected the bacteria in several products. In addition to avoiding recalled goods, take extra precautions in the kitchen by keeping your hands clean before and after preparing food, and wash any fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming them.