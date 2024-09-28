How To Cook Frozen Waffles In The Air Fryer

Ahhh, waffles — so many childhood memories of weekend breakfasts with the family and all the creative ways Mom prepared them. Of course, we're reminiscing about homemade-style waffles, but today, we're here to talk about cooking frozen waffles and the trials and tribulations involved in this endeavor. Cooking them in the toaster often leads to uneven heating, with some parts burning while others remain soggy. Microwaving may be an easy shortcut, but it results in a gummy, unappealing texture that falls apart easily. Enter the air fryer!

Simply put, the air fryer is a game-changer for frozen waffles (among many other frozen foods), as the circulating hot air crisps up the exterior while keeping the interior light and fluffy. You simply place your waffles in the air fryer basket in a single layer, ensuring they don't overlap. Set the air fryer to 360 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for about three to six minutes, flipping the waffles halfway through the cooking time for even crispiness. The exact time may vary slightly depending on the thickness of the waffles and, of course, personal preference for doneness. Once cooked to your liking, remove them from the air fryer, and you're good to go — ready to add your choice of toppings.