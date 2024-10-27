The One Frozen Pizza We're Never Buying Again

The best thing about frozen pizza is the price and convenience. The worst thing about frozen pizza is if you grab the wrong one, it's like eating cardboard. Everyone has different taste buds, but flavor, texture, price, quality of ingredients and ratio of cheese to sauce to crust are a great way to measure frozen foods. That's what taste tester Emily Alexander did for Food Republic's ranking of the best and worst frozen pizzas — and the one you never, ever want to chuck into your cart is Totino's Triple Cheese Party Pizza.

"It was the worst frozen pizza I tried by a long shot," Alexander wrote. "Its only saving grace is that it costs about $2 ... [but] if you've never tried it before, don't start now."

There is a reason it's so cheap: It's much smaller than other pizzas, the quality is low, and it falls flat on taste. On top of that, the cheese dispersal is sparse and the sauce is weirdly sweet. Sure, the crust is crispy, but that's because it's so darn thin. Despite having a flavor, it's overall pretty bland — the top ingredients are just flour, water, tomato puree and imitation mozzarella cheese. Nostalgic appeal may help, but that doesn't make this pie good. You'll definitely want to avoid this one in the freezer section at your local grocery store.