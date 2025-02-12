Which Dunkin' Baked Goods Are Under The Nationwide Recall?

Listeria has been the culprit of a plethora of food recalls, from thousands of pounds of meat and poultry and bagged greens in southern states to contaminated soft-ripened cheese and frozen waffles sold at multiple retail chains. More recently, consumers with a sweet tooth may find that their favorites weren't stocked at Dunkin' as FGF Brands, which produces some of the chain's donuts, recalled over two million baked goods due to the bacteria.

The voluntary recall was for 15 different Dunkin' products, including cake sticks, coffee rolls, apple fritters, and French crullers. Yeast munchkins, pumpkin munchkins, and yeast shells were also on the list alongside sour cream cake donuts and eclairs. Several varieties of cake rings were also affected, including the standard version, pumpkin, apple cider, chocolate, and blueberry.

According to FGF Brands, enthusiasts of Dunkin's donuts needn't be concerned. In an update intended to allay fears about the potential contamination of the pastries, the company said that the donuts were removed from stores last month. Additionally, it shared that the donuts themselves did not test positive for Listeria. Instead, the recall was made out of an abundance of caution related to information from one of its locations.