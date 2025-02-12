Which Dunkin' Baked Goods Are Under The Nationwide Recall?
Listeria has been the culprit of a plethora of food recalls, from thousands of pounds of meat and poultry and bagged greens in southern states to contaminated soft-ripened cheese and frozen waffles sold at multiple retail chains. More recently, consumers with a sweet tooth may find that their favorites weren't stocked at Dunkin' as FGF Brands, which produces some of the chain's donuts, recalled over two million baked goods due to the bacteria.
The voluntary recall was for 15 different Dunkin' products, including cake sticks, coffee rolls, apple fritters, and French crullers. Yeast munchkins, pumpkin munchkins, and yeast shells were also on the list alongside sour cream cake donuts and eclairs. Several varieties of cake rings were also affected, including the standard version, pumpkin, apple cider, chocolate, and blueberry.
According to FGF Brands, enthusiasts of Dunkin's donuts needn't be concerned. In an update intended to allay fears about the potential contamination of the pastries, the company said that the donuts were removed from stores last month. Additionally, it shared that the donuts themselves did not test positive for Listeria. Instead, the recall was made out of an abundance of caution related to information from one of its locations.
Previous recalls at Dunkin'
While recalls aren't regular at Dunkin', the chain has had a few issues previously. In 2017, the well-known purveyor of coffee, donuts, and bagels had to roll back over 8,000 of its glass tumblers due to the risk of lacerations or burns. Sold in three different styles in the fall of 2016, the tumblers were found to be at risk of breaking or cracking as reported by at least 19 consumers.
In 2009, Dunkin' found itself in the midst of another product recall when some beverage products made by Plainview Milk Products Cooperative were reported to be unsafe. Dunkin' Donuts Dunkaccino Cappuccino Mix and Dunkin' Donuts Hot Chocolate Mix were among those involved in the recall.
While the donuts involved in this recall are no longer available in stores, if you suspect you have consumed other goods that may be contaminated with Listeria, it's important to contact your healthcare provider immediately to mitigate potential adverse effects.