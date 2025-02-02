It's Time To Ditch Your Toaster For The Perfect Store-Bought Frozen Waffles

Toaster waffles are a quick option when you need breakfast in a hurry. The results when those little frozen discs pop up, however, definitely aren't the same as freshly made waffles hot from the iron. But if you want your frozen waffles to taste more like homemade, skip the toaster and grab your skillet.

This hack is a tried-and-true method for upgrading your frozen waffles into the best you've ever had. Although toaster prep is the manufacturers' recommended heating method for readymade waffles, stovetop cooking yields excellent results, serving up a crisp exterior and a hot, soft interior. Toasting, on the other hand, can leave your waffles with an undesirable texture — sometimes overly hard or with parts that are half crispy and half soggy. At best, a toaster gives you an adequate result. So why settle for that when there's a better option that's just as quick?

To achieve elevated stovetop waffles, simply spread butter on both sides of your frozen rounds and slip them into a hot pan. Give them time to turn golden and reach the crunch level you want, then flip and repeat. Make sure you cook them straight from the freezer, and don't let them sit out and begin to thaw. Thawing the product can impact the final texture no matter what cooking method you use, and you're more likely to end up with some mushiness.