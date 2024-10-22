Cheeseburgers Were Just Recalled In Over 5 States

Food safety experts are warning shoppers in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wyoming about a possible health risk due to a Listeria monocytogenes contamination found in Dakota Tom's Sandwiches. The sandwiches in question are all made with burger patties that are part of a recall from BrucePac, an outside supplier used by Dakota Tom's. Customers who purchased Dakota Tom's Pepperjack cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, or the Gambler, during the 9/1/24 – 11/23/24 best-by-date range are strongly encouraged to either discard or return the sandwiches to the store where they were bought.

This is considered a voluntary recall, meaning the team behind Dakota Tom's Sandwiches has announced the recall at their own discretion. To date, there have been no Listeria monocytogenes illnesses reported due to the consumption of any of the three sandwiches listed above, but shoppers should still look out for and avoid the following Universal Product Code on their sandwiches: Pepperjack cheesburger (UPC 737296806008), the Gambler (UPC 737296601788), and bacon cheeseburger (UPC 3729680300). According to a press release issued by the Food and Drug Administration, the brand "is no longer using this ingredient from the ingredient supplier's (BrucePac) impacted facility."