These store closures come some six months after what was to be the largest supermarket chain merger in American history was blocked by a federal judge. Kroger was originally going to join forces with fellow grocery chain Albertsons — seller of the apple juice brand you should keep out of your cart — to the tune of $25 billion, but the judge who ruled in the case said the removal of competition between the two supermarket giants could potentially lead to higher prices on goods (though we suspect those prices wouldn't even come close to Erewhon).

So told, Albertsons pulled out of the merger in December 2024, and then filed a motion to sue Kroger. Albertsons made the case that Kroger didn't try hard enough to overcome government objection to the merger, while Kroger, for its part, claimed that Albertsons was trying to get money out of it, despite the deal falling through. Apparently, Kroger had been planning on closing stores before the merger was announced in 2022 but had strategically put it off while all of the parts were moving. Now that the dust has settled, the chain is getting on with business, and in a surprising twist, it is also planning to open 30 new locations in 2025.