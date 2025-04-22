15 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Waffles

Of all the breakfast items, waffles may be the most beloved. Who can say no to freshly griddled waffles slathered in warmed butter with their crisp, golden exterior and soft, fluffy interior? Whether you prefer yours topped with a delicate drizzle of syrup or heaped with fruit and dairy, these hot griddle cakes are hard to beat. Unfortunately, there are many ways to botch the job, leading to underwhelming waffles, such as those which are chewy, dense, or soggy.

Waffles such as these are no way to start the day. Be you making traditional buttermilk waffles or fashioning toad in the hole-style ones, there are many mistakes one should be wary of making. Yes, you can sidestep them all by taking the frozen waffle route, leaving your lonely waffle iron to gather dust. But where's the fun in that? It's time to bust out that waffle maker and do it justice, crafting a noble stack of the most sensational waffles that has ever graced your plate — all of which can only be done by avoiding these common pitfalls.