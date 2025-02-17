Use Sourdough Starter As The Base For A Delicious Breakfast Favorite
Sourdough's tangy taste can be enjoyed beyond just bread, and one way to do that is by giving a flavorful twist to a breakfast favorite: waffles. To find out more, Food Republic spoke to Hannah Dela Cruz, founder of the sourdough baking blog Make It Dough and author of "Sourdough Every Day," who told us, "Making waffles with only sourdough as the leavening agent results in light, airy waffles with a crisp exterior."
Using sourdough starter, an essential type of bread starter you can create yourself, as leavening for waffles requires a little patience to get the delicious result. Dela Cruz explained, "Since there's no baking powder or baking soda, the batter needs time to ferment, allowing it to develop flavor and build enough carbon dioxide for a delicate texture." She called the fermentation "essential for creating a light texture," and described other benefits: "The long fermentation process also makes the waffles easier to digest while enhancing their flavor." Fermentation aids digestion by starting the process of breaking down protein, including gluten, in the batter — so it's easier to digest, less likely to spike blood sugar, and might be beneficial for your gut health in general.
But sourdough also amps up the taste of your favorite brunch treat. The flavor of sourdough waffles has more complexity and depth, bringing a change of pace to breakfast from the usual waffles and maple syrup. They'll have some delightful tang from the starter, with an excellently crispy crust.
Making sourdough starter waffles and how to serve them
You need to plan ahead to make waffles with sourdough starter. Hannah Dela Cruz told us, "The waffle batter needs time to ferment or proof; otherwise, the waffles will turn out tough and gummy. Unfortunately, that means you'll need to prepare the batter in advance — either the night before or at least a few hours ahead of time." If you don't give the batter that time to develop, you'll be left with flat results. "Without baking powder or baking soda, which generate CO₂ instantly for immediate use, fermentation is essential for creating a light texture," Dela Cruz informed us.
Once that batter has rested, however, you can make it as fancy as you like. Zhuzh it up with mix-ins and flavorings such as chocolate chips, berries, nuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, or vanilla extract. For savory presentations, you could stir in ingredients like chopped scallions, shredded cheese, or black pepper.
The waffles can be served traditionally with butter and maple syrup, but there are a lot of other sweet and savory options. Top the waffles with whipped cream and fruit like berries or cinnamon-cooked apples for a sweet breakfast treat, or go straight to dessert with ice cream and hot fudge or strawberry sauce. Make a rich brunch with a poached egg draped over the waffle, or poured-on sausage gravy. Give a try to Giada De Laurentiis' unique topping for savory waffles: whipped cream, cheese, and bacon – or get the waffles off the plate and swap them in for bread for a crunchier breakfast sandwich.