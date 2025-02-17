Use Sourdough Starter As The Base For A Delicious Breakfast Favorite

Sourdough's tangy taste can be enjoyed beyond just bread, and one way to do that is by giving a flavorful twist to a breakfast favorite: waffles. To find out more, Food Republic spoke to Hannah Dela Cruz, founder of the sourdough baking blog Make It Dough and author of "Sourdough Every Day," who told us, "Making waffles with only sourdough as the leavening agent results in light, airy waffles with a crisp exterior."

Using sourdough starter, an essential type of bread starter you can create yourself, as leavening for waffles requires a little patience to get the delicious result. Dela Cruz explained, "Since there's no baking powder or baking soda, the batter needs time to ferment, allowing it to develop flavor and build enough carbon dioxide for a delicate texture." She called the fermentation "essential for creating a light texture," and described other benefits: "The long fermentation process also makes the waffles easier to digest while enhancing their flavor." Fermentation aids digestion by starting the process of breaking down protein, including gluten, in the batter — so it's easier to digest, less likely to spike blood sugar, and might be beneficial for your gut health in general.

But sourdough also amps up the taste of your favorite brunch treat. The flavor of sourdough waffles has more complexity and depth, bringing a change of pace to breakfast from the usual waffles and maple syrup. They'll have some delightful tang from the starter, with an excellently crispy crust.