Swap Bread For Waffles For A Crunchier Breakfast Sandwich
Everybody loves a breakfast sandwich. Whether you're making a classic bacon egg and cheese, adding pickles for a unique breakfast sandwich, or using Bobby's Flay's spicy ingredient to give yours a kick, there's nothing better to enjoy as your first meal of the day (or really any time of the day if you're anything like us). And while we're all about using rolls, bagels, or bread to nestle fried eggs between, there's one crunchy twist we've been obsessed with lately: using waffles instead of bread.
Yes, you read that right. Using waffles either straight from the toaster or fresh from the waffle maker will give your breakfast sandwich the fluffy-yet-crispy texture you've been missing all along (and didn't even realize). Not only that, but those perfect little waffle squares will catch all the gooey sandwich drippings you sometimes lose to the plate — like that Instagram-worthy freshly broken yolk or that sweet and sticky syrup. So the next time you're gearing up to make yourself your favorite breakfast sandwich, pop a couple of frozen waffles into the toaster and let your mind — and tastebuds — be blown.
Best waffles to make for a breakfast sandwich
When it comes to the best waffles to make for your breakfast sandwich, we're firm believers that any waffle that comes easily to you is the one you need. That means using classic frozen waffles can work beautifully, and taking the time to whip up egg whites to make fluffy waffles can also work (you can even use JFK's waffle recipe if you're looking for waffles with unique ingredients). If you want even more pizazz, you can go the extra mile to buy or add flavorings to your waffles, like purchasing frozen blueberry ones or adding herbs to your batter.
Additionally, it's important to know that waffles can be the "bread" for any breakfast sandwich. This means you can use them for an egg sandwich, but you can also stuff them with crispy fried chicken to make your own spin on brunch's favorite meal, chicken and waffles. Obsessed with avocado toast? Try layering your guac on the bottom of your waffle before topping it with your favorite seasonings. Looking for some sweetness? Adding peanut butter and fresh berries can be another idea to use waffles in a fun and exciting way for breakfast. They can also be used to make savory lunch or dinner sandwiches — a breakfast-for-dinner option we can absolutely get behind.