Swap Bread For Waffles For A Crunchier Breakfast Sandwich

Everybody loves a breakfast sandwich. Whether you're making a classic bacon egg and cheese, adding pickles for a unique breakfast sandwich, or using Bobby's Flay's spicy ingredient to give yours a kick, there's nothing better to enjoy as your first meal of the day (or really any time of the day if you're anything like us). And while we're all about using rolls, bagels, or bread to nestle fried eggs between, there's one crunchy twist we've been obsessed with lately: using waffles instead of bread.

Yes, you read that right. Using waffles either straight from the toaster or fresh from the waffle maker will give your breakfast sandwich the fluffy-yet-crispy texture you've been missing all along (and didn't even realize). Not only that, but those perfect little waffle squares will catch all the gooey sandwich drippings you sometimes lose to the plate — like that Instagram-worthy freshly broken yolk or that sweet and sticky syrup. So the next time you're gearing up to make yourself your favorite breakfast sandwich, pop a couple of frozen waffles into the toaster and let your mind — and tastebuds — be blown.