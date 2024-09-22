Melted Butter Is The Key For Making Store-Bought Waffle Mix Taste Gourmet

Whether eaten on their own for a quick morning breakfast or paired with truffle poached eggs and toast for Sunday brunch, waffles are a fantastic way to start the day. Standard waffle mixes prep all of the dry ingredients for you, so you can skip the measuring and messy kitchen. While the convenience of waffle mix is a huge perk, you can level up the taste of your waffles by adding melted butter to the batter — the key ingredient that takes box waffles from good to great.

One of the biggest reasons why is that butter adds a richness and depth of flavor that oil lacks. Using butter also makes for a crispier texture and plush interior even after they cool, which is ideal for making box mixes taste like a gourmet buttermilk waffle recipe.

Another fabulous flare butter gives waffles is caramelization. The milk solids in butter combine with butter's natural sugars to carmelize from the heat on the waffle iron, producing a crisp, delicious finish.