Frozen Waffles Have Been Recalled Nationwide Due To Major Listeria Risk

On October 18, 2024, TreeHouse Foods recalled multiple batches of its frozen waffles across dozens of brands, including Target's in-store Good & Gather label, Walmart's Best Value brand, and Aldi's Breakfast Best label, for potential contamination with listeria. The recalled waffles are identifiable by UPC code, lot code, and best by dates, all of which can be found on the company's official announcement page. The risk was discovered during routine testing at one TreeHouse manufacturing facility. As of this writing, there are no confirmed reports of listeria infection tied to the waffles.

While TreeHouse Foods may not ring a bell immediately, it manufactures many store-brand products and even makes waffles for brands like Kodiak Cakes and Simple Truth. TreeHouse's frozen waffles are available in many major grocery store chains, and a complete visual list of all affected brands and what their packages look like has also been released.

According to the CDC, Listeria monocytogenes is a food-borne pathogen that is particularly dangerous for pregnant people, babies, and the elderly. It can cause flu-like symptoms and intestinal issues in those who consume it via food or drink, with more severe symptoms for sensitive groups. This incident comes fresh on the heels of BrucePac's recall of nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat in early October 2024, and July's listeria outbreak tied to deli meat, which resulted in at least 2 deaths.