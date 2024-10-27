Top Waffles With Cottage Cheese For A Protein-Packed Treat

Waffles are a breakfast food staple. While there's no denying a warm, crispy waffle topped with butter and maple syrup is super delicious, it simply doesn't offer much protein. Just because you want more protein in your meals doesn't mean you have to ditch waffles for good, though. Instead, hack the system and start topping your waffles with cottage cheese. A 1-cup serving provides an impressive 25 grams of protein.

Pair waffles and cottage cheese with sweet fruits like blueberries or bananas, then drizzle with honey for a simple breakfast. The softness of the cottage cheese compliments the crisp waffle. Also, the sugar in the fruit and honey pairs well with the overall salty undertone of the popular dairy product. Or, if you want to skip adding toppings altogether, find a flavored waffle like blueberry or cinnamon sugar as the perfect vessel for cottage cheese's creamy goodness.

Instead of sweet, you could also play up cottage cheese's savoriness by adding spicy elements like a dash of hot sauce or chili crisp oil. Think of the waffle as a vessel, much like you would for a creamy avocado toast. Pairing a freshly cooked waffle with cottage cheese, avocado, and tomato is a delicious way to get loads of nutrients and protein. The taste is excellent, too, because the waffle's texture catches all of the cottage cheese, the avocado's creamy, buttery flavor enhances that of the dairy, and the tomatoes provide a bright tang.