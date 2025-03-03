Albacore Vs Chunk Light Tuna: What's The Difference?
Whether you're at a supermarket or small mom and pop shop, chances are you'll find an assortment of tinned tuna options once you descend down the canned food aisle. More often than not, you might grab one in a hurry, eager to cross the item off your list. But should you be paying closer attention to these cans?
When it comes to tuna, the words albacore and chunk light indicate various things, including differences in taste, texture, appearance, and cost. Knowing their distinctions enables you to choose the best can for your desired recipe — even if all you have planned is a simple sandwich. You can upgrade it with dried fruit and walnuts, add pickled red onions for some zing, or olive oil and lemon juice for a Mediterranean twist. A versatile tuna salad can even stuff tomatoes or top a baked potato.
Yet, chilled tuna salad isn't the only invention you can craft from tinned tuna. There are a number of dishes where canned tuna is better than fresh, from pasta-rich casseroles and cheese-laden tuna melts to fish cakes. Given all this, why wouldn't you want to select the best ingredient for the job? Equip yourself with the knowledge of how these two tinned treats differ and which is preferable for your particular recipe. Because these are the differences between albacore and chunk light tuna.
What is chunk light tuna?
Chunk light tuna can be derived from multiple tuna species including yellowfin, bigeye, skipjack, and tongol. Some cans may contain a single species, while others incorporate a blend of several. These fish vary somewhat in flavor, appearance, and size. Yellowfin are mellow, meaty, and pale pink in color. These bigger tuna are usually fished from the warmer waters in the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic Ocean. The similar-sized bigeye has a rich taste, slightly fattier than yellowfin. Its texture is firm and its flavor similar to yellowfin. These two tuna species are also referred to as ahi.
However, if you're eating chunk light tuna, you're likely eating skipjack. Skipjack are a smaller fish, and are the most plentiful of all the tuna varieties. According to the National Fisheries Institute, about 70% of all canned and pouched tuna eaten in America is skipjack, with skipjack consisting of around 60% of the global tuna catch each year as reported by the Marine Stewardship Council. Tongol is less commonly used, but you'll occasionally see it in chunk light tuna. Tongol has a slightly more delicate texture with a more mild flavor than skipjack tuna.
What is albacore tuna?
Unlike light tuna, albacore is produced solely from one type of fish. Albacore tuna, also called white tuna, is derived specifically from the albacore variety of the tuna species. Sometimes referred to as Longfin tuna thanks to their larger pectoral fins, North Atlantic albacore tuna can exceed 80 pounds and measure over 4 feet in length. This medium-sized tuna is fished from deeper waters in the Mediterranean, in addition to the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans.
As listed by the National Fisheries Institute, albacore tuna accounts for the remaining 30% of all tuna sold in cans and pouches in America even though it makes up just 5% of the global tuna caught as stated by the Marine Stewardship Council. Its flavor is often described as lighter or milder, sometimes being compared to a cooked chicken breast. In the 1900s, fishermen often referred to albacore as "the chicken of the sea" for this very reason. Frank Van Camp liked this name so much, he decided to name his brand of tuna after it in the 1930s. Still sold on store shelves nearly 100 years later, the Chicken of the Sea brand offers both albacore and light tuna under this name.
One has a slightly fishier flavor than the other
Because they are derived from different fish, the flavors between these two tunas will be somewhat different. Light tuna will have a stronger, fishier flavor, as the fish it sources (particularly skipjack and yellowfin) have a more intense flavor. By contrast, albacore tuna is often described as milder. Essentially, this means those that enjoy a richer, more seafood-focused flavor might prefer light tuna over albacore.
Is fish something that's newer to your diet? Those unaccustomed to fishier flavors will likely find themselves more drawn to albacore and its lighter, meatier flavor. As your fondness for fish grows, you may become eager to experience more pronounced flavors — this is a great opportunity to pop open a can of light tuna. If you're looking for a stronger flavored tuna, know that many canned tunas are available with added flavors. You can often find light tuna paired with the flavors of lemon and herbs, spicy elements like sriracha or jalapeño, as well as ginger, tomato, and garlic.
There are differences in color and texture
Wondering about the appearance of these two tuna types? If you open a can of albacore tuna and chunk light tuna side by side, you will see a few distinctions in color and texture. Albacore tuna will be whiter, while light tuna tends to be a bit darker, leaning on the tanner or pinker side of the color spectrum. Some people prefer albacore's lighter color in certain dishes because they find this tuna to be more visually appealing.
In terms of texture, albacore will be firmer, while light tuna is slightly softer. Another key element to be aware of is the distinctions in chunk vs. solid tuna. Solid albacore tuna will consist of larger sections of fish. Chunk light tuna is going to be made with tinier segments of fish packed together. While these disparities in appearance may appear superficial, it's important to consider them if purchasing tuna for specific recipes.
Albacore tends to be more expensive
When it comes to cost, albacore tuna is often a bit pricier than chunk light tuna. This is partly because light tuna can include multiple tuna species, but also due to demand. Consumer behavior can impact the cost of foods in several ways. If people find an item more desirable and demand exceeds the supply, prices will rise. Considering that albacore only accounts for 5% of all tuna caught globally each year, but makes up about 30% of our canned tuna, this easily explains its typically higher cost.
By contrast, skipjack tuna is the most abundant of all the tuna species and comprises more than half of the canned tuna on the market. When supply outweighs demand, prices tend to fall, making light tuna the more affordable option most of the time. Solid tuna also frequently costs more than chunk tuna. When it comes to canned tuna, chunk light tuna is often the most inexpensive option, making it a great pick for those on a budget or who intend to buy larger amounts.
Albacore tuna has slightly more omega-3 fatty acids and calories
Curious about nutritional content? Let's explore how the two tuna types stack up side by side. While all types of canned tuna contain high amounts of protein and omega-3 fats, albacore tuna has a slight advantage over light tuna. Albacore tuna has more omega-3 fats than skipjack, as well as protein and calories. Fish in general are an excellent source of omega-3 fats, which are great for heart health. Also called omega-3 fatty acids, these essential fats are thought to lower inflammation, blood pressure, and the risk of irregular heartbeat.
When it comes to calorie content, tuna packed in oil will also contain more calories, regardless of whether it is albacore or light tuna. Canned tuna packed in water will be less calorie-dense. One can of light tuna packaged in oil can hold up to 339 calories, while one packed in water has around 142 calories. Likewise, Chicken of the Sea reports a 5 ounce can of chunk light tuna in oil had 280 calories, while its water-packed counterpart contained 120 calories. In both cases, the caloric content more than doubles in oil. Although this may not matter to some, it's an important distinction to those keeping an eye on their calorie intake.
They use different fishing practices
Another interesting difference between albacore and light tuna is how the two are caught. Purse seining is often utilized for light tuna. This method involves a net being outstretched around a school of fish. One edge of the net is weighted to pull it further down and once the group of fish is encircled, the ends are pulled together, scooping up the catch.
A different method is needed for albacore tuna as they typically reside deeper in the water. For this type of tuna, long line fishing or long-lining is used to apprehend these fish. This practice involves a long fishing line upheld by floats, put in place by boats. Additional branch lines are attached to the long line, which are weighed down with bait anywhere from 55 to 150 meters deep.
The most sustainable fishing methods, however, will use trolling or pole-and-line fishing techniques. If you're eager to purchase canned tuna that implements more sustainable fishing practices look for the words pole-and-line-caught, pole-caught, and troll-caught on the label. These finishing methods tend to be more selective and as a result, have fewer bycatches of other fish species. Additionally, the words school-caught, FAD-free, and free school signal that purse seining was used, but no fish aggregating devices (FADs) were utilized. FADs attract tuna to a certain spot, along with other fish and marine life that are often unintentionally caught as well.
Chunk light is only available chopped
When shopping for shelf-stable tuna, you may see a lot of words on their labels: chunk, solid, filet, flaked, etc. What does it all mean? Essentially, chunk tuna is chopped, while solid equates to larger pieces of meat. Flaked or shredded are also words which are occasionally used to describe tuna packed in smaller pieces. Albacore is available in both chunk or solid form, but because light tuna often comes from a blend of smaller fish, you'll mostly see it available in chunk varieties, made up of tinier pieces packed together.
It's likely that the only light tuna you'll find in whole or solid form is yellowfin tuna, as this species is on the larger side, making it better for packing in larger pieces. On occasion, you may also see yellowfin or albacore available in filet form, packed in glass jars. Jarred varieties are similar to solid-packed tuna, but may come in larger sections and be more moist than tinned tuna. This also comes at a cost as glass is the pricier storage option.
Light tuna generally contains less mercury
Seafood lovers know mercury is often a concern when it comes to purchasing fish, because consuming high levels of mercury is linked to a slew of health detriments, especially in children. Mercury is a naturally occurring metal present in rocks, soil, and coal. It can be unleashed into the surrounding environment through volcanic eruptions or industrial processes. From here it leaks into waterways, making its way into water-based plants and animals, like fish and shellfish.
After testing a variety of popular canned tuna brands, Consumer Reports found light and skipjack tuna contained lower amounts of mercury. Why is this? Overall, bigger fish tend to have higher levels of mercury due to their ability to eat smaller fish who also have mercury present in their bodies. For this reason, yellowfin tuna contains similar mercury levels to albacore. However, it is important to note that individual cans can vary widely from one another, with disparate cans having much higher amounts than others. As a result, those who need to avoid mercury — for example, pregnant individuals — may want to skip canned tuna entirely.
For everyone else, however, don't allow the mercury content to dissuade you too much from enjoying canned tuna of any variety. Many researchers agree, the benefits of consuming fish exceed the dangers posed by mercury. The FDA lists canned light tuna under their best choices for healthy and safe fish options and canned albacore as a good choice. The only tuna that makes the "choices to avoid" section is bigeye tuna, which is notoriously high in mercury.
Each is best suited to certain dishes
Given the many differences between chunk light tuna and albacore, you may be wondering which one is best for certain situations. Considering its lighter color, firmer texture, and larger shape, albacore is great for recipes in which you visually feature the fish, like topping salads. Being steak-like, albacore is also preferred in dishes where you want to showcase its texture, such as when making tacos. Additionally, it's selected by many who simply want a milder fish flavor. By contrast, if you plan on blending tuna into a dish where its fish flavors might otherwise be lost, the stronger-flavored chunk light tuna is a great option.
Many find chunk light tuna to be better for tuna salad sandwiches, baked casseroles, and pasta recipes due to its chopped, flakier texture and more pronounced flavor. It being pre-chopped is also an added benefit. Consider opening a can of chunk light tuna for a tuna salad sandwich embellished with pesto or cottage cheese, or try something unconventional like working it into a pizza crust. Chunk light tuna is also exceptional in pasta salad.
Additionally, tuna stored in oil and tuna packed in water have their own preferred pairings. If you plan to enrich the tuna with your own flavor components and seasoning, water-packed may be the better choice. On the other hand, if you want to serve the tuna in a pared down dish like our simple niçoise salad recipe, canned albacore in olive-oil will carry more moisture and a richer flavor. You can even use the oil from the can in the dressing.