Canned Tuna Is A Must-Have For A Flavorful Pasta Salad
It's time to allow pasta and tuna salad to combine forces to create the ultimate pantry staple, budget-friendly lunch. The seafood offers a creamy contrast to the chewy noodles, adds a welcome savoriness, and both tuna and pasta salads are endlessly adaptable, so a combo allows you to have even more fun with channeling cuisines from around the world. Plus, a 4-ounce serving of canned tuna in water offers 24 grams of protein, nudging this classic picnic side into "filling main dish" territory.
When incorporating tuna into your pasta salad recipe, consider how strong you want the fish to taste. Though canned tuna is not particularly assertive, if you dislike overly fishy flavors, follow an expert tip when it comes to tuna salad and use water-packed fish instead of oil-packed. You can further neutralize the oceanic taste with acid and a bit of sweetness in your dressing, but if you actually want to enhance the briny seafood, try using salty capers or olives.
Another big decision is which pasta shape you should match with your tuna. While corkscrew rotini is a traditional choice, other small noodles like farfalle and orecchiette are similar in size to the flaky chunks of fish, making for a harmonious salad. Tinier orzo may blend in with the fish, but you can add crunch and textural intrigue with similarly-sized slivered almonds. You could even experiment with buckwheat soba noodles, and play up the nuttiness with tahini or miso rather than mayo.
Standout flavors for tuna pasta salad
Although pasta salad conjures visions of mayonnaise-laden noodles, you can absolutely make your cold salad with oil and vinegar instead. Tuna does seem richer with the help of tangy mayo, but you can also explore the delicate side of the fish with a neutral oil and the help of bright herbs like cilantro, sweet julienned carrots, or toasted sesame seeds. This creates a Mediterranean-esque tuna pasta salad.
Never underestimate the power of a spicy component, as well. Try adding harissa for chili heat, or horseradish, ginger, or mustard for a refreshing burn. You can also add a piquant note with peppery arugula or mustard greens. Incorporate other aromatic elements like lemongrass or lime juice, or umami with roasted tomatoes or tuna-salad-upgrading fish sauce, to further jolt your senses.
On the topic of citrusy ingredients, don't forget to add some acid to your salad! Leaving out a refreshing tang is one of the biggest mistakes you can make with tuna salad. This can come in the form of mayo, your go-to vinaigrette, or chopped pickles, but why not add complexity with salty and tart preserved lemons? You can also try slices of tart green apple, or use oranges to add surprising juicy notes to your pasta. Finish with a crisp or crunchy garnish, like pistachios, to make each bite of soft tuna and pasta more interesting.
Consider tinned fish pasta salad
The combo of aromatics, acid, crunchy vegetables, and mild noodles make for a beautiful background for other types of fish. If you're curious about fancier tinned fish, but unsure how to use it, canned seafood of all types can sub in for tuna, and each will bring its own charm to the mix.
Take mackerel, a rich and gently fishy option that pairs well with strong flavorings like citrus, scallions, and soy sauce. Affordable and nutritious sardines also make for an intriguing pasta salad. Are you a fan of caprese and other refreshing veggie salads? Sardines go swimmingly with fresh herbs, summer produce like tomatoes and peppers, and light vinaigrettes. Use canned salmon and dill in your salad if you'd prefer to stick with classic mayo, or dial up the adventure with a more pungent smoked trout, balanced out with a hefty amount of pasta.
To expand your horizons further, consider breaking out some tinned shellfish. If you're a fan of linguine with mussels or clams, you can channel the dish with cold macaroni, breadcrumbs, lemon zest, white wine vinegar, and plenty of parsley. Octopus, with its mild flavor and chewy texture, is a great foil for tender orzo and Mediterranean ingredients like feta cheese. You can also find stores selling more canned seafood laden with seasonings like chili crisp, lemon, or tomato, which can give you a head start when elevating your pasta salad recipe.