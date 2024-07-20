Canned Tuna Is A Must-Have For A Flavorful Pasta Salad

It's time to allow pasta and tuna salad to combine forces to create the ultimate pantry staple, budget-friendly lunch. The seafood offers a creamy contrast to the chewy noodles, adds a welcome savoriness, and both tuna and pasta salads are endlessly adaptable, so a combo allows you to have even more fun with channeling cuisines from around the world. Plus, a 4-ounce serving of canned tuna in water offers 24 grams of protein, nudging this classic picnic side into "filling main dish" territory.

When incorporating tuna into your pasta salad recipe, consider how strong you want the fish to taste. Though canned tuna is not particularly assertive, if you dislike overly fishy flavors, follow an expert tip when it comes to tuna salad and use water-packed fish instead of oil-packed. You can further neutralize the oceanic taste with acid and a bit of sweetness in your dressing, but if you actually want to enhance the briny seafood, try using salty capers or olives.

Another big decision is which pasta shape you should match with your tuna. While corkscrew rotini is a traditional choice, other small noodles like farfalle and orecchiette are similar in size to the flaky chunks of fish, making for a harmonious salad. Tinier orzo may blend in with the fish, but you can add crunch and textural intrigue with similarly-sized slivered almonds. You could even experiment with buckwheat soba noodles, and play up the nuttiness with tahini or miso rather than mayo.